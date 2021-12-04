'Mixtape' Director Valerie Weiss Details How She Helped Her Cast Connect on Set (EXCLUSIVE)

The new Netflix coming-of-age film Mixtape follows teenager Beverly on a quest to hunt down all of the songs on one of her mother's old mixtapes to try to understand her better.

The film casts Gemma Brooke Allen as Beverly, with Audrey Hsieh and Olga Petsa portraying her two best friends, Ellen and Nicky, as they try to find these obscure tracks in the music stores and nightclubs of the late '90s.