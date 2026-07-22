OnlyFans Model Wants Elon Musk to Put "Several Million Miles" Between Her and Dating Apps SpaceX has spent years plotting a path to Mars. Susann Alicia says she only needs one seat and millions of miles between her and modern dating. By Reese Watson Published July 22 2026, 6:45 p.m. ET Source: SpaceX / Lost Media

Elon Musk has spent years talking about getting humanity to Mars. Susann Alicia has one follow-up question: does he take passengers with dating trauma?

Article continues below advertisement

The German content creator, known online as LienSue, has built a seven-figure career and amassed more than 6 million followers across platforms. Now she says she’s ready to leave Earth behind after deciding modern romance has become “hopeless.”

“Elon, I don’t need a whole colony,” Sue said in a statement. “I just need enough fuel to put several million miles between me and another ‘hey stranger’ text.” SpaceX has long outlined plans to build a permanent settlement on the Red Planet, with cargo flights currently listed for no earlier than 2028. Musk also said earlier this year that SpaceX was prioritizing a “self-growing city” on the Moon, while still hoping to pursue a Mars city within five to seven years.

Article continues below advertisement

For Sue, the delay isn’t exactly a dealbreaker. “I’ve already wasted years on men who said they weren’t ready for anything serious,” she joked. “At least Elon gave me a schedule.” The 29-year-old cosplayer insists the move is less about adventure and more about self-preservation. "I've tried the apps, I've tried real life, I've tried lowering my standards to the floor," she admitted. "At this point, another planet is the only thing I haven't attempted."

She's far from alone in finding that fame and a full inbox don't translate to romance. One survey of adult creators found that 47 percent struggled with dating, while 42 percent said a relationship ended after they told a partner what they do for a living. Adult star Angela White has called dating apps a logistical nightmare, saying she often has to weed out people who are chasing a fantasy instead of an actual connection.