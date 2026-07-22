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OnlyFans Model Wants Elon Musk to Put "Several Million Miles" Between Her and Dating Apps

SpaceX has spent years plotting a path to Mars. Susann Alicia says she only needs one seat and millions of miles between her and modern dating.

Reese Watson - Author
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Published July 22 2026, 6:45 p.m. ET

Elon Musk and Susann Alicia
Source: SpaceX / Lost Media

Elon Musk has spent years talking about getting humanity to Mars. Susann Alicia has one follow-up question: does he take passengers with dating trauma?

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The German content creator, known online as LienSue, has built a seven-figure career and amassed more than 6 million followers across platforms. Now she says she’s ready to leave Earth behind after deciding modern romance has become “hopeless.”

“Elon, I don’t need a whole colony,” Sue said in a statement. “I just need enough fuel to put several million miles between me and another ‘hey stranger’ text.”

SpaceX has long outlined plans to build a permanent settlement on the Red Planet, with cargo flights currently listed for no earlier than 2028. Musk also said earlier this year that SpaceX was prioritizing a “self-growing city” on the Moon, while still hoping to pursue a Mars city within five to seven years.

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For Sue, the delay isn’t exactly a dealbreaker. “I’ve already wasted years on men who said they weren’t ready for anything serious,” she joked. “At least Elon gave me a schedule.”

The 29-year-old cosplayer insists the move is less about adventure and more about self-preservation. "I've tried the apps, I've tried real life, I've tried lowering my standards to the floor," she admitted. "At this point, another planet is the only thing I haven't attempted."

She's far from alone in finding that fame and a full inbox don't translate to romance. One survey of adult creators found that 47 percent struggled with dating, while 42 percent said a relationship ended after they told a partner what they do for a living. Adult star Angela White has called dating apps a logistical nightmare, saying she often has to weed out people who are chasing a fantasy instead of an actual connection.

The problem isn’t limited to online creators, either. Mick Jagger recently said he’s been ghosted, while Trinny Woodall has been documenting her adventures on Hinge.

Sue’s fix is simple — put the entire dating scene behind her. “I travel light, I'm good in small spaces, and I already own a costume for every possible space emergency,” she said. “I’m not saying I’m qualified. I’m saying I’m motivated.”

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