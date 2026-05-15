Sophie Dee Launches AI Version of Herself for Round-the-Clock Fan Interaction "Fans are obsessed with the fact they can get instant access to me in a way that feels real." By Distractify Staff Published May 15 2026, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Sophie Dee

Welsh-born adult content creator Sophie Dee has introduced an artificial intelligence replica of herself, allowing fans to hold intimate conversations with a digital version of the performer at any hour without requiring her direct involvement. The AI model, built through a partnership with platform JustSext, is designed to replicate Dee's voice, personality and conversational style.

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The Las Vegas-based star, who has amassed 12.4 million Instagram followers, said fan response since the launch has exceeded her expectations. "The feedback has been really positive," Dee said. "Fans are obsessed with the fact they can get instant access to me in a way that feels real, personal and intimate."

Source: Sophie Dee

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JustSext, a recently launched platform offering AI-generated interactions with adult creators, worked directly with Dee to develop what the company calls a "digital twin." The technology enables text exchanges and voice calls in multiple languages, around the clock.

Dee said authenticity was a central concern throughout development. She did not want the finished product to feel like an off-the-shelf solution with her name attached. "I didn't want my twin to feel generic or like someone had just put my name on a chatbot," she said. "I wanted it to have my humour, my warmth, my playful side, and the way I naturally speak to fans. JustSext involved me heavily in the process, and that matters because fans know when something feels authentic."

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Source: Sophie Dee

According to data released by JustSext, Dee ranks among the platform's most frequently requested creators. She said the experience of interacting with the AI version of herself for the first time was disorienting but ultimately convincing. "Honestly, it was surreal," she said. "Seeing a version of myself that could interact, respond, and capture so much of my personality was a really strange but exciting moment. My first thought was, 'Wow, this is the future.'"

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Dee also emphasized the professional licensing arrangement behind the project, noting concerns within the broader industry about unauthorized digital replicas of performers. The platform's model, she argued, offers a sustainable alternative to the demands of constant content creation. Dee said the technology could help reduce burnout among creators while maintaining fan engagement.