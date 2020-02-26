We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: ModelLand

Here’s What You Get if You Buy a $1,495 Ticket to Tyra Banks's ModelLand Theme Park

By

As if an incredibly successful career as a supermodel/TV host/producer/author/singer wasn’t quite enough, Tyra Banks can add another title to the list: Theme park mogul. Tyra has announced that her model-themed attraction, ModelLand, is opening soon. Now, you might be wondering — what, exactly, is ModelLand? Here’s what we know.

‘ModelLand’ started out as a book.

In May of 2010, Tyra announced that she’d be writing a book called Modelland (all one word, pronounced “model land”). Modelland was published in 2011. It’s the story of a young girl named Tookie De La Crème who is invited to the mysterious, magical modeling school on top of a mountain in hopes of becoming something called an Intoxibella (presumably a really, really good model). 