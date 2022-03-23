Woman Sparks Debate for Calling Police for Teenage Son's Behavior in Viral TikTok

Woman Sparks Debate for Calling Police for Teenage Son's Behavior in Viral TikTokBy Mustafa Gatollari
Raising children is not easy and any parent with multiple kids will tell you that while nurture definitely has the upper hand in the "nature vs nurture" debate, every child is born with their own distinct personality.
And that's a fact supported by scientific research that indicates specific genetic sequences are 50% responsible for our personalities. The other half? That's all in how you're raised.
So if we are the "animals" that we are at birth, i.e. naturally depressive, or aggressive, or lazy, or introverted, or timid, or emotionless, then parents/guardians and adults who are raising that have to teach us how to work with that. What pursuits/arguments and things are going to turn us on emotionally? What's going to make us happy?
This means that if we had success raising one child one way, that doesn't necessarily mean that the same approach is going to work for another child. And while it might seem like a cliche that there are no "one-size fits all" approach to parenting, that certainly seems like the case.
This is something that TikToker @amberislaffin, unfortunately, learned the hard way in a viral clip where she showed the abuse she suffered at the hands of her teenage son.
In the now-viral TikTok clip, she records damage done to her home: a hole in the wall exposing electrical wiring, sheetrock crumbled on the floor, a messy room with a carpet covered in stains and bits of cake and food on the ground along with a dirty plate and box of cookies and cigarette butts.
In the video's text overlays she writes: "So today I had to do something no mother or father should ever have to do. This is why I don't, or can't, parent my teenager the way y'all do. After constantly stealing from me, [smoke emoji] in his room and overall disrespect... I put my foot down."
Amber reveals towards the end of the clip that she ultimately made the decision to call the police on her son for his behavior: "And this is what happened. Yes, I called the cops, and yes I have charged him."
The clip concludes with Amber showing off a bruise on her right arm with a final text overlay: "Because I am the one who teaches him what is acceptable, and this is NOT acceptable."
Throngs of commenters supported Amber's decision and several said that they personally knew people who would have benefited from a wake-up call early in life, even if that wake-up call involved their parents calling the police on them.
There were some commenters who said that ultimately the way Amber's teenage son treated her was her own fault, but several TikTokers indicated that it's easy for others to judge unless they've been in that same situation themselves.
What do you think? Was Amber right to call the police on her teenage son after he became violent? Or do you agree with some of the less forgiving commenters who believe that the onus of a child's behavior ultimately rests on the parents' shoulders?