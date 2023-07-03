Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Say Sorry to My Kids" — A Mother Says She's Breaking Generational Trauma in Viral Video In a video shared on TikTok, one mom said that she is breaking generational trauma and allowing her kids to use their voice. Details here. By Tatayana Yomary Jul. 3 2023, Published 4:14 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@rexandmo

Cheers to breaking generational trauma! Although most of us appreciate our parents and guardians for raising us to the best of their ability, some people have been open about enduring certain generational traumas.

Article continues below advertisement

That said, a lot of people are determined to switch things up once they become parents. And in a now-viral TikTok video, one mom has listed all the ways she is doing just that. Here’s the full scoop.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

A mom on TikTok stitched a video and shared how she is breaking generational trauma.

We love when moms strive to be better for their kids! In a June 2023 TikTok post, creator Rex and Mo (@rexandmo) stitched a video from Christal Luster (@christalluster) asking people about unserious generational curses they plan to break.

As the video starts, the creator is seen holding a child while sitting on a couch while listing all the generational curses she plans on breaking. “I got McDonald’s money. I got Chick-Fil-A money. I got Roebucks money. I got Starbucks money. I got Jordan money. I got book fair money, and spirit week money. All of that. OK,” the creator said.

Article continues below advertisement

“All of it. You going on a field trip and you need $40 in your pocket, I got it. I got it. If we eat dinner, you can drink your juice at the same time. You don’t have to wait. Wait on what? Drink up! And if you run out, you can get a refill,” she sang to emulate singer Elle Varner's voice. LOL!

Article continues below advertisement

“You can get a refill. Matter of fact, I’m thirsty too. If we are at a BBQ, just know my kids want a ribeye too. You’re not just going to cancel them out and say, ‘The hotdogs are for the kids and this is for the adults,’” the creator shared. “No, my kids eat crab legs. If you don’t have enough steaks for everybody, put them up.” The creator went on to share that she is her kids' friend.

Article continues below advertisement

“Best friends, right Messi?” the creator asked her child as the young one shook her head in agreement, spit out her pacifier, and said, “Yeah.” “Because when they get older, I want them to tell me everything. We locked in. Ain’t no switching up. Period. I say sorry to my kids. If my kids ask me why or where I am going, I’m going to tell them. ‘I’m going to the store. Do you want to come?’” the creator explained.

“Period, you ain’t got to stay home. And you don't have to hug your auntie. I don’t like her either,” the creator laughed. She went on to explain that she wants her kids to know that “this is a safe space around here” before telling folks to shop her merchandise.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users applaud the mom’s take on breaking generational curses.

It’s no secret that some aspects of childhood have been difficult for folks since they were not allowed to use their voice. So, seeing a modern parent turn the tables on parenthood and create a space where children can not only feel heard, but respected, has made her a winner in TikTok’s eyes. “I love this so much. Our generation is changing the next generation,” one person commented.

Article continues below advertisement

“Ma’am, ME!!!!!! My son is going to speech therapy instead of being yelled at. He is gonna be the best him possible,” another person shared. “TRIGGERED BY THE NO JUICE UNTIL AFTER DINNER😭😭 we all live the same lives man,” a user chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement