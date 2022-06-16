12-Year-Old Boy Can't Stop Smiling After Mom Brings Him to Hooters for His Birthday

Turning 12 — or literally any age between 10 and 20 — is a weird time. That said, this tween boy celebrated his big one-two in quite an unconventional way. He went to Hooters. Yes, Hooters — the popular chain restaurant known for wings, sports, and waitresses in uncomfortable uniforms.

But before you go asking where this kid's parents were, I'll just tell you. His mom was there. In fact, she was the one filming his birthday celebration for TikTok. What a fun time! Keep scrolling to watch the clip.