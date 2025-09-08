“They Just Stared at Us” — Mom Shares How Creepy Masked Woman Stalked Her Kids at Library "I will deck anyone if I feel like my child is in danger." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 8 2025, 10:25 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @heavenlyhomeschool | Unsplash - @Anita Jankovic

A mom new to an area she moved into shared a harrowing interaction she had with two strangers while at the library with her children. TikTok user Jess (@heavenlyhomeschool) uploaded several clips on the situation online, where she expressed regret in allowing the woman in the couple to hold her baby, and how she interacted with local authorities to keep them abreast of the couple's worrying behavior.

The mom's first video begins with her delineating the scary situation that occurred when she was at the library with her children. From the onset, she said that she has always heard of tales where unscrupulous individuals prey on distracted parents. Her tale begins with her spotting a "weird" looking woman who was still rocking a medical mask from the COVID era.

Source: Unsplash+

Furthermore, the woman had a tag around her neck, which made Jess think that the person was an employee of the otherwise empty library, which only had one other mom with her children inside of it. Upon seeing the woman, the TikToker thought that library management was doing good work in hiring people with special needs.

While in the children's section, as her kids happily played and perused various books, Jess went looking at other titles that might capture her kids' attention. While doing so, the masked woman approached her and started inquiring about the large Yeti-branded bag she carries around. According to the TikToker, the woman appeared to look even more strange in person, stating that one of her eyes seemed off, as if it didn't focus.

@heavenlyhomeschool Yes I know I made a lot of mistakes here but please listen and use me as an example because even if these were just “weird overly friendly” old homeless people, it could have turned into something more and I’m not naive to that reality. #alert #aware #kidnapping #parents #moms ♬ original sound - Jess✨Heavenly Homeschool Source: TikTok | @heavenlyhomeschool

From her peripheral vision, Jess stated that she noticed a shorter man approaching the area she was at with her children, who began talking in a thick New York accent. The two of them begin talking to Jess rapidly, and throughout the three-way conversation, she learns that the two people are a couple, and that the masked woman wasn't able to have children.

Jess, who was holding the 8-month old, gets asked by the woman if she could hold her, and Jess begrudgingly allowed her to do so. As the man keeps talking, she hears the masked woman ask the child in a baby voice if they wanted to go "bye bye" with her to Walmart, which instantly sets alarm bells off in Jess's mind.

Source: TikTok | @heavenlyhomeschool

The mom then took her baby away from the woman, and shortly after the couple ends up departing the library. Afterwards, Jess ended up speaking with an employee at the library who confirmed that the masked woman doesn't work there and agreed with the TikToker that the entire interaction was unsettling.

Jess ended up sitting down with her children at a table and made sure to keep them close by. Following this, Jess says that the couple ended up returning to the library and perched themselves at another table about 40 feet away from them. However, this time, they didn't attempt to try to converse with her. Instead, they just stared at her and her children.

Moreover, Jess said that the woman's mask was pulled down at this time, and she was able to get a picture of them. The woman also informed the library employee to keep an eye on the couple and asked if she could alert her if the couple attempted to follow her when she finally did decide to leave the building with her children.

The worker did her one better, saying that she would walk her out to her car to help her out in case anything went down. After securing her children in their car seats, the library worker told Jess that the library is generally a safe place where moms bring their kids all the time. At the end of her first video, Jess repeated that she's on her way to the police station in order to report the individuals so that local law enforcement are abreast of who they are.

In a follow-up video, Jess shared the aftermath of her police report filing. As it turns out, officers knew exactly who this couple was. They've earned a reputation for frequently annoying folks with inquiries and for not being residents of the area Holly's moved to, but of an adjacent county.

Furthermore, others have also reported that these folks have asked to hold their babies, too. Jess says this gave her some modicum of relief, as she believes that the people weren't necessarily trying to "abduct" her kid, but that they're just weirdos who don't know how to adeptly read social cues.

Source: TikTok | @heavenlyhomeschool

She added that the cops said they aren't homeless, but that they live behind a Walmart, which made the woman's comment to her baby, asking if they wanted to go to Walmart, even scarier. Additionally, the police informed her that the couple had a car. Despite this, Jess said that while driving back home from the police station, she spotted the couple walking on the side of the road.

Also, throughout her conversation with police, she asked if the town was safe, and if there's any history of child abductions in the area, but the officer assured her that this wasn't the case. This helped to put Jess at ease, especially after hearing a similar assertion from the library employee after the bizarre encounter.

In a third video about the situation, Jess said that North Carolina's director of libraries reached out to her, assuring her that the people in question will be flagged and barred from going into libraries to prevent them from harassing any other parents who are there with their children.

Also, Jess learned that in the state of North Carolina, which is where she resides, there are rules that prevent folks who don't have children of their own for going into the kids section of libraries. On top of that, Jess shared that she ended up speaking with someone in her area who says that they used to live near the same couple who approached her in the library with her children.