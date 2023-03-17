Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Influencer Mom Brought to Tears After Baby's Unconventional Name Gets Roasted Online By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 17 2023, Published 8:59 a.m. ET

A mom who named her baby Koazy cried into a camera that there are people who don't like the name Koazy. Liana, a TikToker who posts under the username @lianajadee told her 8 million followers on the globally-used social media application she was upset that another pair of Influencers, Matt and Abby, highlighted the name as an unconventional moniker for a human being.

Article continues below advertisement

She goes on to say that she wished the pair of Influencers, who have some 5 million TikTok followers, should've been mindful of the fact that they were a highly watched account as it "opened" the door for others to say mean and hurtful things about the name Koazy.

Liana cries into the video she recorded and uploaded to her TikTok account stating, "I don't know if I'm gonna post this video and it is absolutely no hate, but, you might have seen that the couple Matt and Abby, I know this is just their opinion but they posted a clip on their TikTok and their YouTube shorts that they pulled out of their podcast and they were talking about sort of like people naming their kids like new, original names."

Article continues below advertisement

She continues, "They clipped what they were speaking on their podcast and they were saying how ridiculous some of these like new unique names were. Basically, our baby is called Koazy, and I know it's not everybody's cup of tea, right? I know that it's not everybody's cup of tea, but people have kind of like pulled out of context like that we've called him Koazy because he was cozy in the womb."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee

Liana goes on to explain why she picked the name, "No, it was the name we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant people were saying that he was, oh he was cozy, in your belly, you know he was and it kind of like confirmed to us I think what we should name him because we already had that name and people were saying it and it was almost like oh my God, it's meant to be kind of thing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee

She went on, "Wasn't trying to name him anything for a flex, it's opened a comments section, to allow all of these people who didn't like our baby name. To just rip at it. It really upset me. I knew everyone wasn't gonna love the name so I'm not gonna sit here defending it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee

Liana then said that her biggest gripe with the blowback to her baby's name has more to do with the fact that it's become such a hot topic of conversation on a sizable influencer's platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it's just different when there's this comments section open on such a big Influencer's video of people just out there slandering my baby's name. I think it's quite cruel and if I had posted that video personally and I was going to express that opinion that I had I think I'd be very mindful of who was being named and how that could have an effect on other people."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee

Many commenters sympathized with Liana, urging her to not pay attention to critics of her name and reminding her that the only thing that matters if her and her partner love their kids' name.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee

However, there were also those who said that while Koazy might be an excellent name for a baby, it is, admittedly, going to be weird to imagine them as a 30-year-old adult at work with that name and that Liana should expect folks to have something to say about it.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @lianajadee