Influencer Mom Brought to Tears After Baby's Unconventional Name Gets Roasted Online
A mom who named her baby Koazy cried into a camera that there are people who don't like the name Koazy.
Liana, a TikToker who posts under the username @lianajadee told her 8 million followers on the globally-used social media application she was upset that another pair of Influencers, Matt and Abby, highlighted the name as an unconventional moniker for a human being.
She goes on to say that she wished the pair of Influencers, who have some 5 million TikTok followers, should've been mindful of the fact that they were a highly watched account as it "opened" the door for others to say mean and hurtful things about the name Koazy.
Liana cries into the video she recorded and uploaded to her TikTok account stating, "I don't know if I'm gonna post this video and it is absolutely no hate, but, you might have seen that the couple Matt and Abby, I know this is just their opinion but they posted a clip on their TikTok and their YouTube shorts that they pulled out of their podcast and they were talking about sort of like people naming their kids like new, original names."
She continues, "They clipped what they were speaking on their podcast and they were saying how ridiculous some of these like new unique names were. Basically, our baby is called Koazy, and I know it's not everybody's cup of tea, right? I know that it's not everybody's cup of tea, but people have kind of like pulled out of context like that we've called him Koazy because he was cozy in the womb."
Liana goes on to explain why she picked the name, "No, it was the name we already had and as I was getting so heavily pregnant people were saying that he was, oh he was cozy, in your belly, you know he was and it kind of like confirmed to us I think what we should name him because we already had that name and people were saying it and it was almost like oh my God, it's meant to be kind of thing."
She went on, "Wasn't trying to name him anything for a flex, it's opened a comments section, to allow all of these people who didn't like our baby name. To just rip at it. It really upset me. I knew everyone wasn't gonna love the name so I'm not gonna sit here defending it."
Liana then said that her biggest gripe with the blowback to her baby's name has more to do with the fact that it's become such a hot topic of conversation on a sizable influencer's platform.
"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it's just different when there's this comments section open on such a big Influencer's video of people just out there slandering my baby's name. I think it's quite cruel and if I had posted that video personally and I was going to express that opinion that I had I think I'd be very mindful of who was being named and how that could have an effect on other people."
Many commenters sympathized with Liana, urging her to not pay attention to critics of her name and reminding her that the only thing that matters if her and her partner love their kids' name.
However, there were also those who said that while Koazy might be an excellent name for a baby, it is, admittedly, going to be weird to imagine them as a 30-year-old adult at work with that name and that Liana should expect folks to have something to say about it.
What do you think? Obviously, people can name their kids whatever they want (even though some folks believe there should be some restrictions on this), but do you believe she should've been prepared for folks to have an opinion on her kids' names, especially because she has such a large online following? Or should people just follow the old adage: "if you don't have something nice to say, don't say anything at all."