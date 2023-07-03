Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok A Mom Who Bought Taylor Swift Tickets for Her Daughters Died on the Night of the Concert In a viral video, two young women reveal that their mom died while they were at a Taylor Swift concert. Read on for all the known details. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 3 2023, Published 4:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @lindsorito

In a TikTok video, user @lindsorito and her sister said that they learned their mom died while they were at a Taylor Swift concert.

A mom died while her daughters were at a Taylor Swift concert.

In a text overlay of the viral video, which has amassed over 9 million views and 1.2 million likes on TikTok, the sisters wrote, "Our mom died while we were at the Taylor Swift concert."

The creator, Linds, and her sister, Morgan, took viewers back to Christmas 2017 when their mom surprised them with tickets to the Reputation tour. However, two weeks before the concert, their mother's cancer spread to her brain; she was in hospice and unresponsive. The girls were by her side every single day, but they decided to go to the show.

"We talked with our dad, and we just decided that she would still want us to go to the concert," Linds explained, with Morgan adding that her best friend from college, Ally, ended up taking their mom's ticket.

Sadly, their mom passed away while they were at the concert. Once the show ended, their dad texted them: "You guys need to come here now." And at that moment, they knew their mom died. One year later, Ally was murdered.

Linds then delved into some "weird coincidences," starting with the fact that the long-awaited "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is set to release five years after her and Morgan's mom passed away while they were at Taylor's concert.

Morgan joined in, noting, "When Taylor announced her Eras tour, she said she was coming to Ohio on June 30th and July 1st. We ended up with tickets for Saturday, July 1st, and we just think it's such a weird coincidence that we're going to the July show, like a week [before the five-year anniversary of the] Reputation tour [show] when our mom died."

In the end, the sisters revealed that their dad had something to give them that they couldn't open until their Eras tour concert. They weren't sure if the letter was from their late mom or "something random" their dad found, but a follow-up video confirmed it was something much more emotional.

"So, it was just a letter from my dad written to us from the perspective of my mom in heaven, saying she's so proud of us for all the stuff we've done since she died and that we should have so much fun tonight," Morgan explained, adding that their dad gave her and her sister $100. Linds joked, "drinks are on him tonight!"

Linds and Morgan's reactions have left fellow TikTokers divided.

The viral videos have unexpectedly left many fellow TikTokers divided. Most users offered their condolences to Linds and Morgan and said their mom would've wanted them to go to the concert.

"I work in hospice, and she most definitely waiting for you both to be enjoying yourselves at the concert," one TikTok user said. Another healthcare worker wrote, "People wait until they feel it's okay to let go. She knew y'all were together and happy, and that gave her the peace to go."

