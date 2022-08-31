Woman Ready to Go Full “Crazy Wife” After Suspecting Husband of Cheating, Makes Hilarious Discovery
Comedian Sara Buckley posted a now-viral Instagram clip where she relayed a story about the time she thought she caught evidence of her husband cheating via her home's Ring doorbell camera. She says that she heard him talking to someone on the phone and it was with a woman who was acting "way too familiar" with him.
Sara often comments on her family life and shares the hilarious situations she finds herself on her podcast along with her 230k+followers on Instagram (@nottheworstmom). Her latest clip has been widely shared, clocking in over 1 million shares on the popular social media platform.
Sara begins her video by stating, "Now I'm not a crazy wife but a couple of days ago I almost went crazy for no reason. Here's what happened. So I'm at the grocery store and my husband is still at work. I get a ring notification I just happen to check it and I see that it's him, you know, coming home from work."
Sara continued, "One the video I notice he answers his phone and it's a woman on the phone and only plays for like a quick second and there's just something about the woman's voice that I was all, "hmph." Seemed awfully familiar. Okay, didn't exactly sound like a work call know what I mean just something about it that kind of kind just made my ears perk up a little bit all right."
She went on with her story, "So I just, you know, rewind that video. Just double-check. Let's just check our sources real quick before we get crazy, and the video plays again and I'm all hmm, that is not a work call. First of all not a work call. OK, that woman is way too familiar with my husband. She answered the phone in a way I wasn't comfortable."
With the verbal clarification she needed that the phone call was indeed not a work call, Sara goes on to say: "Now the second time I hear a woman on the phone full-blown Latina comes out right? And just before I plan, you know, to kill my husband I listened to the video a third time and unfortunately, I was right."
It was kind of difficult to watch it was kind of difficult to hear it. Definitely wasn't a, you know, work call. I was right about that. And it absolutely was a woman who was far too familiar with my husband because it was f***ing me. It was me on the phone. OK, it was a Ring notification from earlier in the day. It was me, I was the woman. I was the woman on the phone. Aren't you glad I double-checked though?"
A man's voice, presumably her husband's can be heard off-camera. "Yeah," which caps off the clip.
Commenters who saw the video were quick to add quips of their own. Like one account that suggested: "Have you considered divorcing him for cheating on you with you? Rather than talking to "the other woman", she was the same woman and now you don't know if he's been talking to you behind your back."
However, some people seemed to take her comedic take a bit more seriously, like one user who said that Sara is the type of person to get cheated on for her behavior, pointing to the fact that she asked him if he was happy that she didn't get angry.
"I feel bad for her man.......she even asked him if he is glad she didn't get mad......gtfo lmao. These are the women that get cheated on," one Instagram user wrote.
Others said that they themselves have been in similar situations.
"I have done this before. My husband and I switched phones one day. I called him and got my voicemail. I almost flipped out, like who’s this white girl answering his phone. Then, it hit me. “That’s your dumb voice, pendeja!”
What do you think? Is it kind of strange that Sara wasn't able to recognize her own voice? Or would you have trouble discerning your own voice if you were listening to it on a phone which was then being recorded by a doorbell camera?