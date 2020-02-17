We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Universal

Mom Discovers the Father of Her Twins Is Married, and Her Child Support Claim Will "Trap" His Wife

By

A mom-to-be posted to Reddit's AITA sub after feeling conflicted about requesting child support from someone she had a one night stand with. However, as she quickly learned, the situation became way more complicated than she had originally anticipated.

There are lots of ways to become a parent. Sometimes you find the love of your life and you stay with them forever and the two of you have children and things work out like a fairytale. Sometimes you find someone you're just cool living with and you have kids. Or sometimes, you have a one-night stand, get pregnant, and decide to keep the kid because you've always wanted a child of your own and don't know when you'll get another opportunity to become a parent.