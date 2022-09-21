Woman Hides Older Child in Infant Stroller to Avoid Paying for Extra Disney Park Ticket
In recent years, Disney theme parks have come under criticism for their huge jumps in ticket prices. An enthusiast blog for "The Mouse," Ziggy Knows Disney, did a comparison between the cheapest base ticket price for a visitor in 2022 versus next year. In May 2022, the lowest price ticket was $124. But if you're trying to book a single-day base ticket for May of 2023, you'll notice that the park is now charging $139 for a one-day pass.
The 5-day base ticket jumped from $463.56 to $484.52, with ticket packages across the board seeing surges; the biggest increase was with the 10-day ticket package, which saw a $28.40 price increase.
Customers say it's hard to feel "the magic" of a Disney park anymore because they're worried about being able to pay their rent once they're back from vacation.
However, some argue that the constant string of new attractions warrant Disney World's surge in ticket prices.
The hikes haven't seemed to put a damper on attendance, however, as throngs of visitors are still pouring into the park each day.
But some folks are coming up with "hacks" on how to save a little money on their Disney excursion.
Like this woman who was captured in a viral TikTok hiding her much-older-than-an-infant child in an infant stroller and going right past Disney security in what appears to be an attempt to avoid buying the child a ticket.
Children ages 3 and under can enter Disney Parks without a ticket. There's a reduced child ticket price for kids between the ages of 3 and 9, and anyone 10 or older will have to pony up for a full-priced ticket to the most magical place on earth.
The clip, which was uploaded by TikToker @myfrienditsmebarbie, received over 700,000 likes and was shared over 51k times on the popular social media platform.
The first half of the 22-second video shows a child snugly tucked away in an infant stroller. A rainbow blanket covers the entirety of the stroller and once the two women, with a child in tow, enter the park, the adults extricate her from the stroller.
The girl who was in the stroller looks at least a year or two past the age of 3, rocking a full Cinderella dress costume, ready to get her Disney on. A caption for the clip reads: "When Disney ticket prices go up."
A TikTok user by the name of Monica Garcia, who presumably was with the original uploader of the clip when they witnessed the Disney Ticket finesse. "we [paid] for our tickets and witnessed the funniest thing we had ever seen & so we decided to share it so you can laugh too," she wrote.
Some TikTokers completely understood where the Disney visitor was coming from, remarking that the ticket prices of the parks have gone up so much in recent years that it's difficult for anyone with a family to afford a trip.
Others said that if folks can't afford to pay for their children to gain access into parks like Disney World, then they shouldn't have children in the first place. What do you think? Is it fine, because someone was just trying to make sure that a kid was having a great day, park prices be damned? Is it that big of a deal because Disney will recoup that money from folks buying a few overpriced concessions/merchandise from the gift shop?