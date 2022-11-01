Mom Steals Several Buckets of Candy While Trick-or-Treating With Son, Then Blames Him When Caught
Every now and then, a trick-or-treater will come across a home where the owners decided to just do everyone a solid and leave their candy bowls out, fully stashed. Those homes are the best. Not only do they save trick-or-treaters some time on the clock, but they allow kids to pick out which candies they want.
But, of course, there are always some folks who become extra greedy in instances like this. Believe it or not, it's not always young children who engage in selfish acts like this. Sometimes, it's their parents.
One mom, who was out trick-or-treating with her son, has become the talk of TikTok after she was caught on camera trying to steal bucketloads worth of candy.
Ring cameras capture the same woman stealing candy from multiple homes on Halloween.
In the video below filmed from a Ring security camera, a mom is seen quickly tossing pieces of candy into her son's bag before being interrupted by a man's voice. "Please leave some for the other kids," the voice pleads.
"Yeah. He just wanted some peanut butter M&Ms. That's it," she calmly responded to the man, motioning to her son, who was dressed as Spiderman. However, this gentleman knew that wasn't the truth. "Yeah, but you took the whole bin, though. I saw you on camera," he responded.
The woman, speechless, then tossed a few pieces back as the man laughed.
In the comment section, folks went wild. A few users pointed out that she blamed her son for her own bad behavior.
Another poked fun at the context of the situation, "Idk what’s sadder, her doing that or everyone hiding in their house watching Ring cameras instead of handing it out."
Meanwhile, a few eagle-eyed viewers noted that it didn't look like she wiped the entire bowl clean, which was true. In that 14-second video, she only grabbed a few pieces before being caught.
However, the account that had shared that video had actually posted several other videos of her stealing candy from other homes. And in some of these other videos, she was taking entire bowls of candy.
In the comments, folks came to the conclusion that none of this candy was even for her son, but rather for herself.
Others were disappointed by how she was openly teaching her kid that stealing candy from someone's house like this is OK.
Right now, it's unknown who this woman is, but hopefully, she learned an important lesson from all of this. Don't steal candy from other peoples' homes because not only is it immoral, but there's a chance that these people might have a Ring camera recording the whole ordeal.
And with a few swipes of a finger, that footage could go online and quickly make you the next internet villain on TikTok. Nobody likes a candy thief, especially when they are an adult who should know better,