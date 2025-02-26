“You’re a Parent!” — Uber Driver Scolds Mom Who Tried Stuffing Six Kids Without Car Seats Into Ride "I'm supposed to carry around three car seats?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 26 2025, 10:03 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @shortyluftz

An Uber driver recorded herself getting into an argument with a mother who tried to fit her and six children in a four-passenger vehicle, and without any car seats for their protection. The driver, who uploads content on TikTok under the username @shortyluftz shared footage with other users on the app, who seemed equally miffed as she was.

"I decline 7-10 rides/week for no safety seats but this one got me fired up. There is NO excuse to not keep your children safe," a text overlay in the video reads. The Uber driver's video begins with dashcam footage of them recording the passenger in question.

In her right arm, she's carrying a baby in her arms. Three other children trail behind her — one at the front of the line behind Mom looks like they're just a few years old. The oldest child is carrying another baby in their arms. So, including Mom, there are six people in total Mom was attempting to pack inside the Uber.

At this point in the clip, the Uber driver blurs the camera as a means of protecting the identity of the children in the video. She immediately informs the mother she isn't going to be able to drive all of them to their destination and that she should've requested a larger vehicle.

"Hi," the Uber driver can be heard saying to the customer. "I will not be able to take all of you, you need an Uber XL ... yeah," she informs the mother. At this point in the clip, it seems like there may be an additional child walking up to the car who wasn't readily visible at the top of the clip.

The mother seems to say something in response to the Uber driver, who informs her that she "legally" won't be able to take the mother and everyone in her party out on the ride. Additionally, she states that the mom will "also you will need to be able to have booster seats, even for the little one."

Source: TikTok | @shortyluftz

As the conversation continues, the mother appears to continue to argue for the Uber driver to take her and her family on the trip. She responds, "Any child under the age of 8 will need to have safety seats. And also with the amount of people ..."

The mom then interjects, asking, "You want me to carry around three car seats?" This prompts the Uber driver to explain that it's not her ruling, but that of the rideshare service: "It's not me." Next, the mother engages in what the TikToker calls "gaslighting" in a text overlay, when she says that she's able to take her kids on rides in this fashion all of the time.

"It is not me," the Uber driver tells the mom, which elicits her to respond, "It is you." "Ain't nobody gave me an issue but you," the mom tells the driver. "You have one, two, three, four, five, six, seven people ... you have seven people," she tells the mother.

Source: TikTok | @shortyluftz

At this point in the clip, the Uber driver writes in a text overlay: "I don't own a clown car." However, the mother isn't giving up her stance, arguing that one of her kids holds the baby while the other children sit in the middle of the car.

"We get in the Uber all the time, we literally do it and I live right up the street, my mom lives right up the street," she tells the Uber driver. "Then call your mom, cause this is illegal right here. If you would like I can call the cops because this is illegal right here."

The driver continues to explain that there isn't a single instance where anyone in any official capacity would argue on her behalf: "You can call Uber they will let you know this is illegal. You have seven people that can only fit four people in a vehicle, you need an Uber XL and you also need safety seats for children. I cannot take this."

Source: TikTok | @shortyluftz

The mom then hypothetically asks if she needs to carry around multiple car seats, to which the Uber driver replies, "Yes, you're a parent. You're a parent." "I have to carry around three car seats? By myself?" "You're a parent. When you have children, you're a parent."

"Carry around three car seats?" The driver replies, "You're a parent. When you have children that's what you do as a parent." In another overlay, the Uber driver explains why she decided to stay and talk to the mom instead of simply driving away.

"Yeah I could've rolled up the window and left ... but that's the problem. Seems like no one has ever taught her any life lessons." Numerous TikTokers who responded to the Uber Driver's video thanked her for taking the time to let the mother know she was endangering her children by forcing them to ride inside a compact car.

Source: TikTok | @shortyluftz

The end of the video shows the backseat that the mother was trying to get her kids to ride in. "She wanted to fit seven people in my car," the TikToker wrote in a final on-screen caption in her social media post.