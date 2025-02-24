The Cave Diver Memes on TikTok Have Users Questioning Why Divers Do It The cave diver meme on TikTok points out the dangers of the hobby. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Feb. 24 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/ @sharvq; @drankxo; @thegoat_478

There are some TikTok memes and trends that you just get, and others that have a bit of a deeper meaning. And when it comes to the cave diver meme on TikTok, the "deeper meaning" of it all can be taken literally. Because users are now poking fun at the tight spaces cave divers are unafraid to squeeze into for deep exploration.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you need a further explanation of the cave diver meme, there are tons of TikTok videos out there that have the same general format and sound. They all point to the unreasonably small spaces that cave divers make a hobby out of getting into, even if their success rate (or even survival rate) isn't that high.

Article continues below advertisement

What is the cave diver meme on TikTok?

The cave diver meme involves users showing a comically tight-fitting spot, like a hole in their bedroom wall that's an inch in diameter, or a vent that no human could possibly fit in. Then, they show another shot of their shoes in those very holes, to make it seem like a cave diver would take those small spaces as a challenge to climb into them and explore.

The meme comes from the very real extreme hobby of cave diving. There are cave divers on social media and elsewhere that share their experiences of taking on the challenge of squeezing through extremely tight-fitting spots in cave walls or even swimming through caves where the diver has to be parallel with the bottom and have no room to stand, sit, or even turn around.

Article continues below advertisement

Cave diving is considered an extreme sport of sorts, and it's a hobby that allows people to challenge themselves in a pretty wild way. Only those who have experience, gear, and the right set of skills are encouraged to take on cave diving in such small spaces, though. But at the end of the day, it's about exploring something that not many have seen, and living to tell the story.

Article continues below advertisement

But, of course, those who don't quite understand cave diving, or even the meme on TikTok, aren't made for the sport themselves. One user commented on a TikTok of the meme, "I have anxiety watching this." Another wrote, "I get stuck in my sweatshirt and have a panic attack...this is next level."

Article continues below advertisement

Cave divers can actually make money from the hobby.

Technically, you can make money from being a cave diver, though it's not like someone is willing to shell out cash just so you can squeeze yourself into a hole with no idea about what lies on the other side. Cave diver instructors can make money by sharing their expertise and guiding amateur divers along the way.