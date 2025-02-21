Got Plans With Your Homie on Feb. 26? TikTok Says Cancel Them Expeditiously Feb. 26 was typically considered a non-eventful day until TikTok decided to use it as a day of deception. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 21 2025, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@blizzo2.0__

Friendship is more than aesthetics and having people to hang out with on the weekend. When someone is truly your friend, they support you, champion you, and make you feel like they are a safe space you can always count on when you're in need. However, TikTok routinely proves that some people have warped views of the concept.

Article continues below advertisement

The clock app is riddled with many hot takes on friendship, including several educational videos on how to spot a fake friend or, even worse, how to find out if you are the fake friend. But in February 2025, TikTok users took their friendship opinions a step further by suggesting we all celebrate Feb. 26, 2025 to betray our friends. Because life hasn't done that enough these days. Keep scrolling to see why you should probably channel your inner introvert on Feb. 26.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok users have declared Feb. 26 as a day to "slime your homeboy" — no Nickelodeon.

For most of us, Feb. 26 is a random day of an eventful month. While February brings us Black History Month, Valentine's Day, the Super Bowl, and the Grammys, the 26th typically isn't tied to a holiday or special event. But in 2025, TikTok users have decided to use the day to "slime" their homeboys.

In the days leading up to Feb. 26, multiple users posted videos about the day and why they were weary of it. For those who are uninitiated, the term slime holds many definitions, with many people who grew up watching Nickelodeon knowing it as a green, sticky substance that almost every kid seeing it on TV wanted to taste at least once. But the term was also popularized in hip-hop in 1990s, and later in 2024 with Drake's song "Slime You Out" featuring SZA.

Article continues below advertisement

Drake's version of sliming someone is to betray or use them. TikTok has seemingly adopted the rapper's definition and gave it a darker twist. On TikTok, sliming someone means to betray them with the intention of shooting and killing them at 11:59 p.m. Essentially, the people involved are setting their friends up. It's giving Bishop (Tupac Shakur) in Juice.

Article continues below advertisement

Now would be a good time to say we don't condone participating in plotting your friend's murder, though we would likely be seated for a true crime documentary associated with the act. It appears most people online aren't seriously considering sliming their homeboys either, but, in true TikTok fashion, many users have joked about participating in the day. At least, we hope they're kidding.

Article continues below advertisement

Many TikTokers have also called Feb. 26 "Backdoor Day."

TikTok users are using other terms for Feb. 26. Besides calling it a day to slime out a friend, other users have deemed the day "Backdoor Day." Several creators have used Backdoor Day in different ways.

While some believe Backdoor Day is another way to say someone is sneakily plotting against their homie intending to slime them, a TikToker named @notyouraveragekoko presented another theory. In her video, she said the day is scheduled for men to get together with their male friends to engage in anal sex secretly. "Ladies, I'm trying to bring this to TikTok, so we know what type of men we're dealing with," the TikTok user warned.

Article continues below advertisement