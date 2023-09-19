Home > Entertainment Drake Used a Slime Photo of Halle Berry on His New Single Cover — She Isn't Amused Drake has a new song out and used a Halle Berry photo for the single cover. What's the controversy? The image shows Halle getting slimed. By Allison Hunt Sep. 18 2023, Published 10:09 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The Gist: Drake used a picture of Halle Berry to promote his new single.

He didn't get Halle Berry's permission.

Halle Berry posted about it on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

There's nothing we love better than celebrity drama and gossip. In our defense, it is literally our job to keep up with it. Nevertheless, we still love to know what the tea is.

And apparently, Halle Berry has some beef with Drake, which seems a bit random. So what happened? Well, Drake used a photo of Halle Berry to promote his new single and didn't have her permission to do so. What's the controversy? We break down what we know below.

Article continues below advertisement

Drake used a photo of Halle Berry to promote his new single, but didn't get her permission.

Source: Getty Images

The photo of Halle Berry getting slimed is from the 25th Annual Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards that took place in 2012. Why would Drake pull up such an old photo? Well, it was to promote his new song "Slime You Out (feat. SZA)" which came out on Sept. 15, 2023. The photo in question is clearly playing on the title of the song.

So, what is the photo controversy around Drake and Halle Berry?

Well apparently, Drake didn't have Halle's permission to use said photo. In an Instagram post, Halle wrote, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy... even if you're a woman!"

Article continues below advertisement

The post seemed very pointed at Drake, but the comments confirmed it. One person wrote, "While I do understand your side. That photo is owned by Getty Images. So I'm sure he got their permission. And paid the fee. Why you mad?" We can confirm that this image is in fact owned by Getty Images, and we purchased the same one to be in this very article.

Halle responded to the above comment by saying, "Cuz he asked me and I said 'No' that’s why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do? That was the f--k you to me. Not cool. You get it?" Yeah, that definitely seems a bit disrespectful. Halle responded to another comment writing, "When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Article continues below advertisement

It seems that Halle is also upset at the sexual implications of the phrase "sliming" someone out, with her picture attached to it. Another person commented, "'Slime you’ What does that mean exactly? Hmm," to which Halle replied, “Exactly! What does that mean?”