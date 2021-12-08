Halle Berry's Unforgettable Movies Have Earned Her an Awesome Net Worth

As of now, it appears that Halle has a net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Taking a deep dive into some of her biggest roles will easily help explain this. In the early 2000s, she starred in movies such as X-Men, Monster's Ball, Swordfish, Gothika, and Die Another Day.

In the mid-2000s, she starred in movies like Dark Tide, Cloud Atlas, and Kidnap. Some of her most recent projects include John Wick: Chapter 3, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Bruised.