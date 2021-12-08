Logo
Home > Entertainment
Halle Berry
Source: Getty Images

Halle Berry's Unforgettable Movies Have Earned Her an Awesome Net Worth

By

Dec. 8 2021, Published 1:54 p.m. ET

The movies on Halle Berry's resume prove that she’s one of the most accomplished actresses alive today. Along with being a noteworthy on-screen star, Halle’s also a model and beauty pageant winner. By now, nearly everyone recognizes her and the raw talent she brings with her to every role she takes on.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the course of her career, Halle's worked alongside major actors like Keanu Reeves, Billy Bob Thornton, and Hugh Jackman ... just to name a few. The fact that she has such an impressive net worth today isn’t surprising in the slightest. Here’s where her net worth currently stands.

Halle Berry
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What is Halle Berry's net worth?

As of now, it appears that Halle has a net worth of $90 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Taking a deep dive into some of her biggest roles will easily help explain this. In the early 2000s, she starred in movies such as X-Men, Monster's Ball, Swordfish, Gothika, and Die Another Day.

In the mid-2000s, she starred in movies like Dark Tide, Cloud Atlas, and Kidnap. Some of her most recent projects include John Wick: Chapter 3, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, and Bruised.

Halle Berry

Actress, Model

Net worth: $90 million

Halle Berry is a well-known Oscar-winning actress who's starred in movies since the '90s.

Birth name: Maria Halle Berry

Birthdate: Aug. 14, 1966

Birthplace: Cleveland, Ohio

Relationships: David Justice ​ ​(m. 1993; div. 1997)​, Eric Benét ​​(m. 2001; div. 2005)​, Olivier Martinez ​​(m. 2013; sep. 2016)​, Gabriel Aubry (2005–2010), Van Hunt (2020–present)

Children: 2

Education: Cuyahoga Community College

Article continues below advertisement

One of Halle's most unforgettable films is 2004's Catwoman. At the time, the movie was considered a flop, but Halle doesn’t regret the work she did for DC comic book lovers. In fact, she claims that it was one of her biggest paydays ever! Since breaking into the Hollywood industry, Halle's taken home plenty of awards too. Some of those include a Golden Globe, SAG Award, Emmy, and Academy Award.

Source: Instagram @HalleBerry
Article continues below advertisement

In 2001, Halle was also nominated for a BAFTA award. One of the biggest brand deals Halle signed on with was with Revlon. The beauty company invited her to sign an endorsement in 1996 and in 2004, she was willing and ready to renew the contract.

After taking home her Academy Award, her Revlon annual income increased from $3 million to $5 million. It’s safe to estimate the worth of her Revlon contract keeps climbing. Being one of the highest-paid actresses of the early 2000s was clearly amazing for Halle's net worth.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram @HalleBerry

What was Halle Berry's life like before her $90 million net worth?

Halle was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio where she lived with her mother. Her parents got divorced when she was 4 years old. The name she was given at birth was Maria, but her parents didn’t want to stick with that idea. and her name was legally changed to Halle Berry when she was only 5.

Article continues below advertisement

In the early '80s, Halle started competing in beauty pageants and even took home a couple of coveted titles. She won Miss Teen All-American and Miss Ohio USA in 1985. She also won the Miss USA World Beauty pageant in 1986.

Beauty pageants and modeling quickly led Halle down the acting path because she knew she could bring more to the table. Her first role was on an ABC sitcom called Living Dolls. That was obviously just the beginning!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Halle Berry Confirms That Her Boyfriend, Singer Van Hunt, Is "the Right One"

Who Are Halle Berry's Kids? Meet Her Two Adorable Children

Halle Berry Shows off Toned Physique in "The Pillow Challenge" on Instagram

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    • Link to Facebook
    • Link to Twitter
    • Link to Instagram
    • Link to Email Subscribe
    Distractify Logo
    Do Not Sell My Personal Information

    © Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.