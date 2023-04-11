Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images This Mom's TikTok About Children's Birthday Parties Is Spot-On TikTok user @jaii.bee shares her thoughts on what questions parents should be able to answer when throwing their child a birthday party. By Kelly Corbett Apr. 11 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Buying gifts for people you don’t know very well can be stressful. Do you try and guess what they like? Or do you take the easy route and just get them a gift card? But wait — if you get them a gift card, they’ll know exactly how much you spent. OK, so you decide to buy them a material item ... but once again are stumped when it comes to this person’s interests.

Basically, it's an endless cycle of agony — one that parents of young children get to experience whenever their kid is invited to another child's birthday party, a child who they might not know very well. Given that it's usually the parents of the birthday boy or girl who organize the party, they are responsible for producing invites and providing details. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should be able to answer two important questions for other parents when throwing their child a birthday party — and we couldn't agree more with her reasoning.

A mom on TikTok says parents should be able to answer these questions if they're throwing a birthday party for their kid.

“If you’re a parent and you’re throwing a birthday party, I need you to do a few things for me. And for people like me,” says TikTok creator @jaii.bee in the video below.

Her first request involves providing more information on the invitation. "I need you to put on the invitation if I need to stay," she says. Her second request involves listing gift ideas to help other parents know what to buy their kid.

“Can you give me three to five things that your kid likes?” @jaii.bee asks. She claims that previously when she has asked parents, she has received weak responses along the lines of “they like everything.” “No the f--k they don’t, Susan," she retorts. “What do they like? Is it Tonka trucks? Is it Play-Doh, is it craft s--t? Do they like going to the movie theater?”

@jaii.bee continues: “I don’t want to spend $40 to $50 on some bulls--t that’s not going to get played with.” And before anyone can cut in and comment on how much @jaii.bee spends on gifts for other children's birthdays, she adds, “I can afford to buy great gifts. I like to do that. It’s what I like to do," adding that what she doesn't like to do is "waste money on bad gifts" as it gives her anxiety.

She ends her video by saying, “If you're planning a party, just be prepared to answer that question. It’s not rude." In the comment section, other parents were totally behind @jaii.bee's plea.

Some even offered up a possible solution by backing the idea of an Amazon wish list, which would allow kids the opportunity to create a list of items they like that are available to purchase from the online retail platform.

