Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?
A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back.
Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows country music heir Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel) as she attempts to continue (or take over) her mother, Dottie Cantrell Roman's (Susan Sarandon), legacy. In the midst of her quest for superstardom, deep-rooted family rivalry and dirty secrets emerge.
Also starring Grammy-nominated country singer Trace Adkins (Old Henry) as Albie Roman, the Fox series currently boasts a lackluster Rotten Tomatoes score of 31 percent and an even dimmer audience score of 25 percent. Considering Monarch seems to be a bit pitchy, it isn't clear whether or not it will get a Season 2. Let's get into it.
Will Fox's 'Monarch' get renewed for Season 2?
As we already know, series renewals don't always rely on reviews, so a Season 2 for Monarch could still be in the cards. As of right now, the Nashville-like show has neither been renewed nor canceled.
According to TV Series Finale, Season 1 of Monarch "averages a 0.28 rating in the 18–49 demographic and 1.90 million viewers in the Live + Same Day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 a.m.)." This data doesn't include later streaming.
Nielsen considers the week of Sept. 19–25 as the beginning of the 2022 to 2023 TV season, per Variety. "Together, The Cleaning Lady and Monarch helped earn Fox its most-watched fall Monday since Dec. 2, 2019, with an average 5.8 million total viewers in MP + 7," the publication wrote of Sept. 19, 2022, which marked the show's second episode.
Perhaps that milestone alone is enough to save Monarch.
In an interview with the Los Angeles Blade — aka "Southern California's LGBTQ news source" — Monarch actor Kevin Cahoon (So Cold the River) opened up about his experience playing hairdresser Earl Clark (who's inspired by real-life hairstylist Earl Cox), even hinting at a possible Season 2.
"The series evolves when you get to episodes six, seven, and eight, more is revealed as to what Earl knows, and how long he’s been around. He lives on the ranch (The Brambles) with the family," he said of his character. "The job was a dream. I’m praying that I continue to have more of that dream [laughs]. We’ll see what happens when it gets to Season 2."
Wait, did he just say "Season 2"? Kevin went on to say that he believes a second installment "is in the pipeline," but we'll have to wait and see.
The Season 1 finale of Monarch premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on Fox.