Will Fox's Out-of-Tune Country Music-Themed Drama Series 'Monarch' Get a Season 2?

A drama series about the "First Family of country music" may turn some people off, but the mere fact that Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma and Louise) stars as a gaudy, aging country star will surely win them back.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the multigenerational family drama Monarch follows country music heir Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel) as she attempts to continue (or take over) her mother, Dottie Cantrell Roman's (Susan Sarandon), legacy. In the midst of her quest for superstardom, deep-rooted family rivalry and dirty secrets emerge.