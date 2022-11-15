‘Monarch’ Fans Can Get Jewelry, Bourbon, and Even Guitar Lessons From the Show

Just like real-life country artists, the new Fox series Monarch offers plenty of merch! From one-of-a-kind bourbon to jewelry from the show, Monarch fans have several ways to show their love for the musical drama.

FYI, Monarch tells the tale of a fictional country music dynasty, once headed by Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Trace Adkins) but now passing on to their kids, singers Nicky (Anna Friel) and Gigi (Beth Ditto) and businessman Luke (Joshua Sasse).