Real-Life Kings and Queens of Country Join Fictional Ones in Fox’s ‘Monarch’

Shania has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, thanks to hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “Any Man of Mine,” and “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” And just yesterday, Saturday, Sept. 10, she wrapped up her Let's Go! residency in Las Vegas.

Martina has charted 20 Top 10 country singles and six No. 1 hits in her career so far, and she has earned four Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association and three Top Female Vocalist trophies from the Academy of Country Music.