Amid Relationship With Moneybagg Yo, Ari Fletcher Says She Has Been Married for 2 Years

Fans knew that rapper Moneybagg Yo was dating social media influencer Ari Fletcher. However, Ari said that the duo actually tied the knot two years ago.

Ari, who is also a reality TV star, revealed her marital status in a Twitter post on Nov. 10, 2023, after another Twitter user criticized her for posting skin-baring selfies.

Moneybagg Yo started dating Ari Fletcher in 2019, and now it seems they’re husband and wife.

When that Twitter critic called Ari out — “I love Ari but a man not gone marry a women who post her body all over the internet,” they wrote — Ari shared her big news. “I’ve been married for 2 years,” she replied.

According to Complex, Moneybagg and Ari got together in October 2019 and have been in an off-and-on relationship ever since. Ari even divulged recently that she is thinking about starting a family, presumably with Moneybagg. “I been kind of feeling like I want a baby, but I just don’t wanna be pregnant for that long and get that big,” she wrote on Twitter on Oct. 9.

FYI, Ari rose to fame on social media with her posts about fashion and hairstyles, according to Billboard. She’s the founder of the Remedy by Ari makeup line, the host of the YouTube series #DinnerWithTheDon, and one of the stars of the BET+ reality series The Impact: Atlanta.

Moneybagg admitted he has made “mistakes” in his relationship with Ari.

Moneybagg has also been the subject of infidelity rumors during his time with Ari, Complex reports. He discussed his “mistakes” in their relationship in a May 2023 interview on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. “I had never been in no real relationship before. That’s a big transition, so of course, you know I made some mistakes,” Moneybagg explained. “[Ari] ain’t take that well. But I kept it G though like, ‘You know I did that. I’m sorry, baby. I made mistakes. That was then.’”

He went on: “I really come from a pure place when I say that. I apologized, and I just wanted to work through it and get through it, and she with it, and she helping me work through it. That’s why I rock with her so tough, cause it’s like, ‘OK, I get it. I understand you. Don’t let it happen again. This ain’t gonna be our life. Don’t take me through there.’ Once I broke it all the way down with her, she understood me fully.”