Home > Entertainment > Music Source: Instagram/@moneysignsuede Los Angeles Rapper MoneySign Suede Has Passed Away at the Age of 22 What was MoneySign Suede's cause of death? The upcoming Los Angeles MC has passed away at the tender age of 22. Here's the rundown. By Tatayana Yomary Apr. 27 2023, Published 10:14 a.m. ET

Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede (real name Jaime Brugada Valdez), best known for the song “Back to the Bag,” unfortunately passed away on April 25, 2023. He was only 22 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans and admirers flock to MoneySign Suede’s social media platforms to pay their respects, folks want answers. What was MoneySign Suede’s cause of death? Here’s everything that we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What was MoneySign Suede’s cause of death?

MoneySign Suede’s attorney Nicholas Rosenberg told the Los Angeles Times that the rapper was stabbed to death in the neck on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in a shower at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad, Calif.

Rosenberg told the outlet that although the rapper had been attacked in the prison before, the news still came as a surprise. “People are very shocked,” he said. “He was a very popular guy, very mild-mannered. People loved him.” He continued, “They said it was a stabbing to the neck. They said they’re investigating.”

Article continues below advertisement

Interestingly, the outlet reports that Monterey County coroner’s office officials and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) did not immediately comment on the circumstances of Suede’s death.

Article continues below advertisement

In an official statement, CDCR officials said that “at approximately 9:55 p.m. on April 25, correctional officers responded when Brugada was not accounted for in his cell after a regular institutional count. During a search he was found unresponsive in another area of the housing unit with injuries consistent with a homicide.”

The statement continued: "Staff quickly initiated life-saving measures and summoned emergency services to transport Brugada to an on-site medical facility for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:00 p.m." As a result, Suede’s death has been ruled a homicide and an investigation is underway.

Article continues below advertisement

RIP MoneySign Suede, much more than L.A.'s own Mexican-American Kodak, but who also channeled that same pain, indomitability & sense of struggle. A young regional hero embodying the hopes & aspirations of the unsung and overlooked. Killed in jail far too young. Devastating. pic.twitter.com/5H4vTg5AF5 — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) April 26, 2023

Why was MoneySign Suede in jail?

Per the Los Angeles Times, MoneySign Suede surrendered to authorities in December 2022 and began serving an almost three-year sentence due to gun charges in Riverside County. Additionally, Suede pleaded guilty to a gun charge in Los Angeles County and was expecting to receive a two-year sentence that would run concurrently with the initial gun charge.