Former US Airman Monica Witt Added to FBI's Most Wanted for Allegedly Spying for Iran
Witt "is wanted for her alleged involvement in criminal activities ... espionage and conspiracy to commit espionage."
When people take the oath to serve in the United States military, it's expected that they will serve with a lifetime of commitment. Even after retirement, veterans are tied to their service and the oath they took to defend the Constitution.
But for some, that oath becomes mutable, and their loyalties fuzzy.
For former Airman Monica Witt, her country believes she has forsaken that oath.
Witt, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist, is on the FBI's Most Wanted list after being accused of a treasonous crime, one that her country suspects has aided the enemy.
Here's what we know about her alleged crimes and why she landed on the FBI's Most Wanted.
Why is Monica Witt on FBI's Most Wanted?
Witt served the Air Force from 1997 to 2008 before she retired to work as a contractor with the US government, according to KATV. She worked in that capacity until 2010.
Authorities say that her role in both the military and as a government contractor gave her access to secret and top secret information related to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations. This information includes the identities of multiple undercover US intelligence agents.
In 2013, Witt traveled to Iran for an all-expenses-paid conference where organizers were espousing anti-Western propaganda, and where they condemned American and Western morals. According to the outlet, Witt had been warned by the FBI in the past about her associations and behaviors.
After 2013, she never returned to the US, and the FBI now has reason to believe she has used her past connections and information to provide sensitive information to Iran.
Now they believe she engaged in espionage, and are trying to find her, adding her to the FBI's Most Wanted list in a desperate bid to track down the alleged traitor.
Here's what we know about Monica Witt's espionage charges:
Witt's FBI's Most Wanted poster reads, "Monica Elfriede Witt is wanted for her alleged involvement in criminal activities to include espionage and conspiracy to commit espionage. On February 8, 2019, a grand jury in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, indicted Witt and a federal arrest warrant was issued for her arrest."
It goes on to add, "... she was charged with Conspiracy to Deliver National Defense Information to Representatives of a Foreign Government and Delivering National Defense Information to Representatives of a Foreign Government, specifically the Government of Iran."
It's unclear where Witt, who speaks both Farsi and English and resides in Iran, is precisely. But the FBI is offering $200,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts.
Witt is listed as being a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, standing 5'6" and weighing around 120 lbs., and she is 47-years-old.
It's not clear why the FBI is suddenly making a push to find her, but with tensions with Iran reaching a fever pitch, they seem keen to track her down to make her answer for her alleged crimes.