Former US Airman Monica Witt Added to FBI's Most Wanted for Allegedly Spying for Iran Witt "is wanted for her alleged involvement in criminal activities ... espionage and conspiracy to commit espionage." By Ivy Griffith Published May 15 2026, 3:22 p.m. ET Source: FBI's Most Wanted

When people take the oath to serve in the United States military, it's expected that they will serve with a lifetime of commitment. Even after retirement, veterans are tied to their service and the oath they took to defend the Constitution. But for some, that oath becomes mutable, and their loyalties fuzzy. For former Airman Monica Witt, her country believes she has forsaken that oath.

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Witt, a former U.S. Air Force intelligence specialist, is on the FBI's Most Wanted list after being accused of a treasonous crime, one that her country suspects has aided the enemy. Here's what we know about her alleged crimes and why she landed on the FBI's Most Wanted.

Source: FBI's Most Wanted

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Why is Monica Witt on FBI's Most Wanted?

Witt served the Air Force from 1997 to 2008 before she retired to work as a contractor with the US government, according to KATV. She worked in that capacity until 2010. Authorities say that her role in both the military and as a government contractor gave her access to secret and top secret information related to foreign intelligence and counterintelligence operations. This information includes the identities of multiple undercover US intelligence agents.

In 2013, Witt traveled to Iran for an all-expenses-paid conference where organizers were espousing anti-Western propaganda, and where they condemned American and Western morals. According to the outlet, Witt had been warned by the FBI in the past about her associations and behaviors. After 2013, she never returned to the US, and the FBI now has reason to believe she has used her past connections and information to provide sensitive information to Iran.

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The FBI said on Thursday it was offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Monica Witt, a former US counterintelligence agent charged with espionage for Iran.



Witt, a former US Air Force intelligence specialist and special agent, was… pic.twitter.com/U3v2vcXhBD — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) May 14, 2026 Source: X / @iranintl_en

Now they believe she engaged in espionage, and are trying to find her, adding her to the FBI's Most Wanted list in a desperate bid to track down the alleged traitor.

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Here's what we know about Monica Witt's espionage charges:

Witt's FBI's Most Wanted poster reads, "Monica Elfriede Witt is wanted for her alleged involvement in criminal activities to include espionage and conspiracy to commit espionage. On February 8, 2019, a grand jury in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, indicted Witt and a federal arrest warrant was issued for her arrest."

It goes on to add, "... she was charged with Conspiracy to Deliver National Defense Information to Representatives of a Foreign Government and Delivering National Defense Information to Representatives of a Foreign Government, specifically the Government of Iran."

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It's unclear where Witt, who speaks both Farsi and English and resides in Iran, is precisely. But the FBI is offering $200,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts.

@thecrimedesk The FBI is offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of former U.S. Air Force special agent and counterintelligence specialist Monica Witt, who was charged in 2019 with espionage after allegedly sharing highly classified U.S. intelligence with Iran. In a statement Thursday, the FBI said it is still working to locate Witt, whom it alleges defected to Iran in 2013. FBI iran monicawitt airforce ♬ original sound - The Crime Desk - The Crime Desk Source: TIkTok / @thecrimedesk