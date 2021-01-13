What's in Store for Monique Idlett Mosley on 'Undercover Billionaire'?

Get ready, world: Monique Idlett Mosley is taking the business community by storm. Current CEO of The Education Trust, she has served as CEO of many leading entertainment, marketing, and industry companies. Now, Monique is one of three entrepreneurs undercover in different cities, competing to build a billion-dollar company in 90 days on the second season of Undercover Billionaire .

Who is Monique Idlett Mosley?

While Monique's most current projects include The Education Trust and 2017's Reign Venture Capital, supporting women and minority-led startups are truly just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to her creative endeavors. In fact, her resume includes everything from entertainment industry networking to philanthropy.

Source: Instagram

You may recognize Monique's surname from Mosely Music Group, home to multi-platinum artists including producer Timbaland, OneRepublic, Chris Cornell, and Nelly Furtado. She has also brokered groundbreaking contracts with corporations such as Pepsi, Verizon, MTV, Mini Cooper, and Rockstar Games, amongst others. Monique has served as Mosley's CEO for over fourteen years, and her business has only continued to grow.

Additionally, Monique has served as a National Trustee for The Boys & Girls Clubs of America. She became the first Black woman to serve as a chairperson for the Southeast Youth of the Year gala. She is on the Board of Directors for The Miami Bridge, a south Florida based nonprofit organization that provides emergency shelter, food, and counseling for at‐risk youth, and has previously served on the board of the Ryan Cameron Foundation.

While Monique's accomplishments are no small feats, her reasons for participating in Undercover Billionaire are more close to home. When asked about her project, Monique said after connecting with the local restaurants and food vendors, she realized there was a need for healthy food products such as juices and immunity shots.

In the most recent episode of Undercover Billionaire, Monique also relays that growing up in a low-income household meant her mother was always determined to provide her family with healthy food, which kick-started her business plan for this season. As of right now, she is the first entrepreneur to have a business plan for her project out of the three.

In an interview with Entrepreneur.com, Monique doles out some seriously good business advice meant for fans of the show and just-starting-out entrepreneurs across the board. She says her key to success is, "[T]o never give up. It was allowing myself to be a student, to put myself in environments where I wasn’t the smartest person. I’ve also always approached things that the glass is half full. It’s super important to me to have a positive mindset."