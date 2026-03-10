Mo'Nique Reignites Feud With Whoopi Goldberg in an Open Letter on Social Media "I'll await your reply about whether you still feel you schooled me correctly.” By Tatayana Yomary Updated March 10 2026, 11:23 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

No one wins when the family feuds, especially when the two parties in question are icons in entertainment. By now, most folks are familiar with comedian Mo’Nique and Whoopi Goldberg’s moment on The View in 2018. Since then, folks have taken sides. And it hasn’t helped that the comedian has been labeled as a polarizing figure that’s hard to work with.

However, it appears now that Mo’Nique is taking a moment to reflect on the incident with Whoopi. And while the comedian has always operated from a place of love, it’s clear that she’s searching for understanding and an apology. So, what caused Mo’Nique and Whoopi Goldberg’s feud? Here’s everything that we know.

Why are Mo’Nique and Whoopi Goldberg feuding?

Unfortunately, the two women failed to see eye to eye on Mo’Nique’s sentiments regarding the promotion of the 2009 film Precious.

In case you didn’t know, the comedian appeared on a February 2018 episode of The View. During her appearance, Mo’Nique discussed feeling disrespected by the narrative that she was difficult to work with because she opted out of overseas press for the film. As a result, she claims that those remarks hurt her career, and that she was punished by Precious director Lee Daniels and producers Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry.

Mo’Nique shared that she would not have been properly compensated for the additional work, and says that she fulfilled her contractual obligations. That said, things went left once Whoopi openly disagreed with Mo’Nique’s stance. The co-host went on to say that she could have “schooled her” on “what was expected” of her at the time.

Clearly feeling disrespected by Whoopi, Mo’Nique took to Instagram to share an open letter about the incident after rewatching their back-and-forth.

“The tone of the comments today seems different from the energy eight years ago, with many people now agreeing with my sentiments about not working for people or entities I don’t owe anything to,” the comedian wrote. “I wonder, have your feelings changed since that time?”

Mo’Nique also took things a step further by referencing Whoopi’s past legal dispute, in which the co-host was sued for not committing to a film after allegedly agreeing to it during a previous conversation.

“I was also intrigued to learn that in 1993 there was an attempt to sue you regarding [the 1995 movie] Theodore Rex because it was alleged that you had made a verbal commitment to the film,” she said.

“Your defense was that you never actually committed. You can imagine how confused I was when I discovered this, especially since when I explained that my only contractual obligation was to Lee Daniels, it didn’t sway your opinion enough to stop you from saying you could have ‘schooled’ me on doing what they expected from me.”

She went on to share that what hurt her most is that “another woman chastised me on a platform meant to empower women,” speaking of Whoopi. “But what is interesting is hearing you now speak about the importance of standing up for what’s right,” the 58-year-old wrote. “My question is: Is your stance truly about standing up against wrong, or is it about standing with the ‘right people'?”

She continued: “I’ll await your reply about whether you still feel you schooled me correctly. But I caution you: If you admit you were wrong, you know you’d be going against all the ‘right people.’ So, are you willing to do what’s right for the little girls coming behind us, or is your position still ‘F’ the little girl coming behind us? I look forward to finding out. Because I was the little girl coming behind you.”

Whoopi Goldberg has not responded to Mo’Nique’s open letter.

While Mo’Nique took to Instagram on March 9 with her open letter, The View co-host has not made any public mention of the post. While it’s possible the two women spoke behind closed doors, we believe Mo’Nique would have shared news of their reaching a resolution if that were the case.

That said, fans have sounded off on the post shared by gossip blog The Shade Room, with some saying that Mo’Nique is focused on holding a grudge instead of moving forward. “Mo’Nique needs to let it go and heal for herself at this point. Truth is, we're tired and got bigger fish to fry in 2026,” one person commented. “Monique needs therapy. This happened eight years ago, and she’s just now penning an open letter. She loves controversy,” another person commented.

However, many people are standing with the comedian and say that she has the right to her feelings. “As a person whose current and future has been impacted by “decision-makers' based on how they FEEL. … I stand with Monique ALL DAY LONG. For the people telling her she should give it up or drop it … keep living,” one person shared.