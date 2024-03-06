Home > Entertainment The Feud Between D.L. Hughley, His Daughter, and Mo'Nique Has Continued via Podcasts “I will never go on 'Club Shay Shay' and no, I haven’t spoken to Mo’Nique. I think we said all we need to say.” By Brandon Wetherbee Mar. 6 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique

Is 2024 the year of Club Shay Shay? Even when there’s not a new episode, that extremely popular podcast is still making news, even from people who claim they'll never be on it.

After appearing on The Jason Lee Show on March 5, 2024, D.L. Hughley is once again shining a light on Club Shay Shay, a show he says he won’t appear on, due to what Mo’Nique said about D.L. and D.L.’s daughter.

What did Mo’Nique say about D.L. Hughley’s daughter?

On the Feb. 8, 2024 now-infamous episode Club Shay Shay, Mo’Nique explained that she was not comfortable with a would-you-rather question posed to her on an episode of D.L. Hughley’s radio show. Mo’Nique had reached out to D.L. to explain her feelings on the would-you-rather situation. It did not go well. Mo’Nique ended up sending a cease and desist to prevent the show from airing. This was the impetus for all future issues between the two comics.

Later in the Club Shay Shay clip she talks about D.L. and her sharing comedy bills, D.L. pulling out of bills, D.L. demanding headliner status, and more that led to speaking out about D.L.'s daughter via an Instagram post. On June 3, 2022, she wrote, "When my husband & I say we have to fight for the little girls coming up behind us & u see DL didn’t believe his own daughter over a friend, because he seemingly likes his friend more than he LOVED HIS OWN DAUGHTER & didn’t want to be bothered by the inconvenient truth."

Mo'Nique apologized to D.L. Hughley's family on stage at a June 19, 2022 show at the Duke Energy Center of Performing Arts in Raleigh, N.C. She definitely did not apologize for anything she said about D.L. Hughley.

D.L.'s first response to the Mo'Nique 'Club Shay Shay' interview was very clear.

In a TMZ video posted on Feb. 16, 2024, D.L. said, “I will never go on Club Shay Shay and no, I haven’t spoken to Mo’Nique. I think we said all we need to say. I have nothing to say to her at all.” He proceeded to go on to say he had nothing to regret.

D.L.'s second response to the Mo'Nique 'Club Shay Shay' interview wasn't very clear.

On March 5, 2024, D.L. appeared on The Jason Lee Show. It appeared that things might have changed a bit in the few weeks between his initial reaction to Mo’Nique’s Club Shay Shay episode. “Whatever was said, is not for me," D.L. said. "Whatever was said opened up a wound in my daughter that we’re arguing about right now. I’ve never had much in my life, but the love of my children I’ll always have. And something jeopardizes that, I could never forgive you for it.”

D.L. went on to explain that his daughter remained upset and that he and his daughter were still arguing about it. The clip ended with the comic saying, “I love my children, and to feel like I couldn’t protect them and then that plays out over and over again, it’s something I won’t forgive you for. I won’t.” When the host pressed for more, D.L. said, “My daughter is so angry with me she hasn’t spoken to me in weeks.”