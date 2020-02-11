We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Montaigne Will Represent Australia in Eurovision 2020

If you've ever wanted to know what country would win in a singing competition, then do we have a contest for you. Eurovision is an annual international song competition pitting one artist from each country against each other.

Organized by the European Broadcasting Union, 45 different countries elect one artist or band to represent their country in the competition. Each artist performs one original song for viewers from every country involved to vote on.

While the United States doesn't participate (likely because we have too many of our own national music shows of our own), the Eurovision Song Contest is a great chance to discover international artists.

Right now, the countries are in the selection process, and Australia has just revealed pop singer Montaigne as their pick to compete in the 2020 competition.