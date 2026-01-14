Moonshiners Season 15: Familiar Faces Return to Their Bootlegging Ways Airs Tuesdays, 8PM EST/PST on Discovery. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 14 2026, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Discovery via @WotNot YouTube

Moonshiners' 15th season debuted on Jan. 6, 2025. If you're unfamiliar with the show, it follows the daily lives of modern-day bootleggers as they distill their own liquors. Secret hideaways, clandestine deals, and constant attempts at flying under the radar of Johnny Law, the show features a colorful cast of people vying to follow their passions while navigating the potential dangers of encountering law enforcement and rival distillers. Season 15 features many recurring cast members who longtime viewers of the show will be happy to see return.

'Moonshiners' Season 15 Cast Members: Jeremy Schwartz

The Plano, Texas native returns as the narrative voice of Moonshiners in the show's 15th season. He's been a staple of the show and its spin-offs, Smoke Ring, Tournament of Champions, and Whiskey Business for years, and fans of the series will instantly recognize his voice upon tuning in. Additionally, Jeremy has lent his voice to a variety of video games and has acted in TV shows and films.

Josh Owens

The motocross rider and distiller is a fan-favorite of the series. His passions have led him to a fairly lucrative lifestyle, and it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that he'll be returning to the show. His social media accounts show his passion for fishing and enjoying the outdoors. But reports indicate Owens may only appear in cameos, as he is recovering from a "severe motorcycle accident." However, Owens has been seen in the show's Season 15 preview on YouTube here.

Mark Ramsey

The 14th season of Moonshiners ended with Mark and Digger in a tight spot with the law. The duo ended up evading police officers in the wake of a distilling experiment where they pushed their booze-making productivity to the limit. It'll be interesting to see if Mark decides to take more gambles in the show's upcoming batch of episodes.

Eric Manes, AKA, Digger

One of the series most beloved characters, Digger will indeed be in Moonshiners 15. Years of working closely with the venerated distiller Popcorn Sutton while honing his own distilling techniques over time have earned the Tennessee native a special place in the moonshining community.

Tim Smith

The longtime distiller comes from a long lineage of moonshiners. Tim's website indicates that he's a third-generation booze maker, and he's even launched his own brand of legal alcohol: Tim Smith's Climax Moonshine. His website, Tim Smith Spirits, indicates where it can be purchased and highlights the different flavor profiles for his various offerings.

Steve Tickle

The reality TV personality and father had his own spin-off series on Discovery that ran for 12 episodes, but he's been with the OG program for quite some time. In addition to crafting his own spirits, the Virginia-based distiller is a successful carpenter by trade. He made headlines in 2016 after authorities found him in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, for which he received a three-year suspended sentence.

Mark Rogers

According to the Sugarlands Shine website, Mark's bio indicates that he learned to make moonshine when he was just 8 years old. The majority of the hunter, fisherman, and woodsman's life has been dedicated to his craft, which he picked up the craft from his 12 uncles. In Season 14 of the show, fans were wowed by Mark's crossbow skills after he managed to shoot down a drone deployed by Mike and Jerry to ascertain the location of his distillery.

Henry Law

After the passing of Kenny Law, Henry's cousin, in 2025, the moonshiner hinted that he will be returning to the show's 15th season in order to carry on their distilling legacy. The longtime partners launched Law's Choice whiskey, a family run distilling business.

Discovery Newspaper also wrote that the newest season will introduce some fresh faces. Particularly "two rookie distillers from the Carolinas" who bring their own distilling methods and "family recipes [along with] modern twists to the ancient craft."

Mark and Digger return to their stills...exactly like they left them 🫶



What happened to Josh on 'Moonshiners?'

On March 4, 2023, Josh was riding his motorcycle at the Daytona International Speedway. While making the final turn on the track at 80 miles per hour, he was unable to gain control of the vehicle before it collided with a wall. Josh was bedridden for most of Season 13, but was up and about during the 14th season, which leads many to believe he'll be regularly appearing in Moonshiners 15.

Did Mark and Digger get busted on 'Moonshiners'?