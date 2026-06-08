Country Singer Morgan Wallen Throws Phone Amidst a Weekend of Concert Controversies Fans know that if they throw an item onstage during one of Morgan's concerts, they'll never get it back. By Lea Vatenmakher Published June 8 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's been a rough ending to Morgan Wallen's Still the Problem tour, as the last few weeks of shows have suffered a lot of, well... problems. The country singer was ditched at the last minute for his Las Vegas walkout, there was a technical issue with a piano during his Denver show, and now his Pittsburgh set is seemingly cursed.

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The first night of the show featured Morgan throwing a phone into the crowd, while the second Pittsburgh performance never even happened! Here's a deep dive into both incidents to see whether or not it's Morgan who's the problem.

Source: MEGA

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Morgan Wallen throws a security guard's phone.

Morgan's love of throwing things is almost as famous as the singer's music. He was notoriously arrested for throwing a chair off a Nashville rooftop bar in 2024, and fans know that if they throw an item onstage during one of his concerts, they'll never get it back.

Social media is full of Morgan Wallen concertgoers posting videos of fans throwing items on stage, and the singer throwing them into the other side of the packed stadium.

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Someone throws a phone at Morgan Wallen during concert. pic.twitter.com/Dh2KI246KK — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 2, 2024 Source: X / @PopBase

While most people agree that it's unacceptable to throw things at performers, and they have the right to discourage that sort of behavior however they see fit, a recent incident at Morgan's Pittsburgh concert is far more debatable. Rather than the singer rightfully ridding someone of an item they threw at him, Morgan grabbed a phone out of a security guard's hands and threw it into the other end of the crowd.

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Rumor has it that the security guard was using a fan's phone and filming the show from a closer angle — per the fan's request — when Morgan saw the security personnel doing something other than their job. Presumably, the singer believed the security guard was filming on their own phone, and grabbed it away before tossing it to the other side of the stadium. It's worth noting that, so far, it's unclear who the phone belonged to and if Morgan's assessment of the situation was correct.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @countrynewsdaily

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As opposed to when fans throw things at Morgan, this particular incident wasn't something everyone rallied behind the singer for. Some felt that he crossed a line, given that the security guard did not actually put the phone on the stage. Others defended Morgan, saying that security personnel should be doing their job of protecting him during his shows, and he was justifiably frustrated.

One person commented on the clip, "Security is not allowed to do this, it's in their contract." Another echoed, "Why would paid security be recording instead of working? I’ve never seen this before." However, another person argued that they agreed security shouldn't have been filming, but "Still, it was an a--hole move by him. Dude has limited impulse control, ala the chair incident." Someone else echoed, "Reckless Wallen, at it again."

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Morgan Wallen has issued a response to his concert cancellation.

As mentioned, phone-gate wasn't the only controversy Morgan faced in Pittsburgh. The singer's second show was cancelled altogether due to poor weather conditions. However, shortly after fans were informed the concert would not take place, the skies cleared.

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Morgan took to his Instagram to share his reasoning with fans, as disappointed would-be concertgoers were offered refunds. He revealed that the safety of his team and fans was the most important factor for him, but not everyone was convinced...

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @enews

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Frustrated fans drew comparisons to other artists who have performed in bad weather, or delayed a concert to wait out a storm. However, others pointed out that if Morgan had gone ahead with the show, and someone had gotten hurt due to the weather conditions, he'd be attacked for that.