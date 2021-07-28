Netflix's 'Motel Makeover' Is the Makeover Reality TV Show That'll Inspire Your Creativity

Determination is the root of success. For Sarah and April, stepping into the motel business in the town of Sauble Beach, Ontario was a scary yet exciting experience. It’s clear that the run-down motel needs a woman’s touch, and the trailer explores just how April and Sarah were able to transform the motel from drab to fab.

As the trailer continues, the ladies get down and dirty as they work on motel improvement efforts and hire a contracting staff to get the job done. With new floors, ceilings, and overall renovation needed for the motel, the ladies share that everything that could go wrong with the project has gone wrong.

“It’s a little too late to ask that question,” Sarah jokes.

And of course, working through the coronavirus pandemic also comes with its share of concerns for the duo.

Thankfully, the ladies are able to push past the issues and create a motel that not only exceeds their expectations, but also has a shot at being a hot spot in Sauble Beach.