"She Ruined the Moment" — Mom Capturing Son's Surprise Proposal Accidentally Hits Selfie Mode A mother who was tasked with recording her son's surprise proposal to his girlfriend accidentally switched the phone into selfie mode. By Mustafa Gatollari Nov. 7 2023, Published 8:37 a.m. ET

Whenever it comes to anything matrimony-related, people tend to get very, very defensive. Maybe it's the years of movies and cultural traditions and reality TV shows and jewelers, florists, bridal gown businesses, party venues, and various other industries exploiting the purest human emotion and intrinsic feeling we all yearn for that gets us feeling this way.

Maybe it's the throngs of social media posts with veneer-rocking walking human Snapchat filters that make individuals so testy whenever it comes to anyone or anything poking the smallest hole in the perfect image they had for how their love story is constructed.

This seems to be at the heart of a debate that arose between viewers of a viral video that shows a mother mistakenly recording herself instead of her son and his girlfriend at the moment he got down on one knee to propose to her.

The video, which was featured on the @la1universe Instagram account, accumulated over 473,000 likes with tons of comments left by viewers who had some very strong feelings about the mishap.

"pov: your bf gives his mom the phone to record the proposal.." a text overlay in the video reads, which shows the man standing in front of a water fountain with his girlfriend.

He shifts to get down on one knee, but before he does, the camera's lens flips over to selfie mode, capturing a candid recording of the man's mother's reaction to seeing her son propose.

Source: Instagram | @la1universe

Her joy seems to be overtaken by concern at one point, however, and it looks like she's realized that the image had switched over to recording her face, before the clip ultimately ends.

Instagram users who saw the clip seemed split down the middle as to whether or not this was a cute little accident, or a massively unforgivable error.

Source: Instagram | @la1universe

One woman wrote: "This just p----- me off so much. Omg," While another said: "Some people find this cute, it’s a matter of opinion. Personally, I hate incompetence." There was an Instagram user who, while still acknowledging the guy's mom ruined the couple's special moment forever, they did mention it was inadvertent.

"SHE RUINED IT accident or not she had one job, hold it still," they wrote. "this made me so mad," another penned. There were folks, however, who thought that all of the angry Instagram users in the comments section were taking their vitriol towards the woman a bit too far.

Source: Instagram | @la1universe

"I thought this was cute and funny until I came to the comments. Y’all f----- ruin everything," one user said. Another said that they sympathized with the mom, stating that it was evident how happy she was for the couple and how bad she felt about accidentally flipping the camera around.

"People are getting mad but she looked so happy for them and stressed when she realised what she did," one Instagram user remarked, which was a sentiment echoed by someone else who said: "She was shaking she knew she f---- up and was panicking when she couldn’t fix it."

Source: Instagram | @la1universe

At the end of the day, doesn't it just matter that a man and woman who love each other are going to get married? That's a question but forth by one of the commenters who urged folks to lay off the mom: "People are really being mean here. We are literally talking about an old woman witnessing her son proposing to the love of his life. I'm sure she was more nervous than the couples."