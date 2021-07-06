'Motherland: Fort Salem' Star Taylor Hickson Teases "Infinite" Possibilities for Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

"We discover early on what the power is and it’s putting a lot of stress on Raelle and Abigail’s relationship," Taylor Hickson, who plays Raelle, exclusively told Distractify. "It’s definitely driving the tension between them."

At the conclusion of Season 1 of the Freeform supernatural show Motherland: Fort Salem , fans find out that not only did Raelle and Abigail survive the blast, but the duo created it. Now, the witches are working to figure out how to recreate and control their new power.

So, will these adversaries eventually band together to fight off a common enemy? Taylor teased the drama ahead, including how the finale sets up Season 3 storylines.

Aside from the terrorist group of witches known as The Spree, a new threat has been introduced in Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem; this enemy is known as the Camarilla.

'Motherland: Fort Salem' star Taylor Hickson teases possible Season 3 storylines.

While chatting with Taylor about Season 2 of the hit witchy series, the actress noted that this season is definitely "darker, edgier, and more action-packed." "Everything is just driving forward at all times," she continued.

In addition to our favorite trio of cadets now attending war college, Taylor revealed that this season will introduce a bunch of "brilliant new characters," and a potential new love interest for her character. She said, "Raelle's relationship with this new character is definitely an interesting one." So, should Scylla be worried?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Freeform

The show's creator, Eliot Lawrence, already teased that the chances of a Raelle and Scylla reunion are “very good." Taylor stayed mum on what that would look like; however, she noted that Raelle definitely still loves Scylla. So, could these two finally reconcile their relationship? Another reunion that fans (including us) are hoping to witness on-screen in Season 2 is Raelle finally learning the truth about her mother still being alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Taylor couldn't say if the reunion will take place in the upcoming episodes, she did tease that Raelle will want to find out why her mother faked her own death and stayed hidden all of these years. "It will be a little bit of everything at once," she said. "It will be really heavy."

Source: Freeform

Article continues below advertisement

While Taylor couldn't spill too many details on what will happen to the characters in Season 2 of Motherland: Fort Salem, the actress told us that fans will be left on the "edge of your seat the entire time." She added, "You got angst left and right and danger and life and death." However, the Season 2 finale will end on a typical cliffhanger moment that "sets it up for an infinite amount of possibilities for Season 3 on where they could take it."