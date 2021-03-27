This TikTok Group Is Wholesomely Roasting Two Annoying Social Media Tropes

Then you've got the inspirational quotes attached to abs and/or booty shots. The Motivational Warriors are challenging that on TikTok .

Social media can be a cesspool of in-authenticity at times. You've got throngs of people, who, according to their timelines cook the best meals, can fight the best fights, are the best employees ever at their jobs, always wear the best outfits, and have the best relationships with their significant others ... without ever really having to prove that whatsoever.

The motivational warriors are combining two of the most annoying social media trends, TikTok dancing and #inspiration.

If you need to be constantly inspired to do something, then you're probably focusing more on having a fleeting "feeling" decide your life instead of just doing what you should. But don't listen to some guy writing viral media articles, listen to Navy SEALS, championship boxing trainers, and the guy who invented the lightbulb and stole a bunch of Nikola Tesla's ideas. (Hey, thievery must be hard work.)

TikTok seems to be the antithesis to this belief. While there certainly is a lot of hard work that can go into making viral videos, there are a large number of pretty people who half-heartedly dance and lip sync to videos while wearing trendy tie-dye sweatsuits and producing "comedy" skits that would get them booed off stage at the Apollo or any self-respecting comedy club. But the motivational warriors seem to understand that.

This group of TikTokers know that folks on the platform like dance routines, and know that the internet's full of inspirational messages, and they do so in an overly cheesy, motivational coach kind of way. And while a lot of the wisdom that they share is pretty straightforward and common sense, it works because they've managed to commercialize it in a way that works for TikTok.

They hit a variety of topics, like making fun of the idea of "no nut November" and making people feel less bad about pleasuring themselves if they want to.

There's something obviously cheesy about the whole process but the message that this group of individuals are hitting is pretty darn pure. Like convincing people that they don't need to catfish folks online by getting the actual host of Catfish.

Or reminding people that it's not a big deal if they can't get their hands on a tech product at the exact time that they want it and throwing a temper tantrum for not being able to do so.

The other one, which seems pretty contradictory to monetizing an online platform, a video called "likes don't matter" is pretty spot on too. Or just a gentle reminder to appreciate your friends or giving your parents a call.

