Get to Know the Hosts of 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman'
Ever since it first premiered in 2012, Mountain Men has been entertaining HISTORY viewers with its raw and authentic take on true off-grid living. Following the lives of a variety of survivalists across the U.S., the cast has been filmed doing some pretty wild things just to stay alive, and that's exactly what keeps drawing viewers back season after season.
That point rings true even on its brand new spinoff series: Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman, which encapsulates the general ideas set forth by the original series but hones in on those with superior aiming skills. With a spinoff comes new hosts, so who exactly are they?
Who are the 'Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman' hosts?
If you're wondering what trained hands Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman was placed in, you're in luck, because HISTORY couldn't have selected a better duo. The spinoff is hosted by outdoor enthusiast, welder, and thrice Survivor contestant Colby Donaldson, who is joined by world champion shooter Mark Romano.
Unlike the original Mountain Men program, which saw its participants living off-grid with no instructions, Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman functions more like a competition show. In this iteration, contestants are tasked with showing their marksman abilities with a variety of historical weapons across various scenarios designed to replicate the American frontier. Competitors are vying to earn the title "Ultimate Marksman" and take home a $10,000 prize.
Who is Colby Donaldson?
Who is Mark Romano?
Like Colby, Mark is a perfect host for Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman. His Instagram is filled with glimpses of frontiersman life. Oh, and did we mention guns? Mark seems to have many of them, which is precisely what a world-renowned shooter would need experience with to judge a show focusing on history's most famous armaments.
Be sure to check out Colby and Mark on Mountain Men: Ultimate Marksman, premiering on Nov. 3, 2022, at 9:30 p.m. EST on HISTORY.