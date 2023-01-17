Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Woman Pretends to Have a Baby So She Can Sneak Snacks Into a Movie Theater in Viral TikTok By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 17 2023, Published 10:02 a.m. ET

It's no secret that movie theater concession prices are astronomically high when compared to let's say a grocery store or a bodega. This has purportedly always been the case, however, and it's been a sore subject for consumers since at least 1948.

Heck, there were probably some ancient Greeks grumbling about the cost of the salted chickpeas they were scarfing down as they saw a dude on stage stabbing his eyes out after learning he slept with his estranged biological mother.

So what do folks do when they want to make sure they can get their snack on while at the movies, without having to fork over a ton of cash in the process? You sneak it in. Depending on how assiduously your local movie theater polices people's bags when they're walking into the theater you could get away with it. But if you don't want to take any chances, then you may want to follow this TikToker's lead and go the fake baby route.

It's probably a good thing that @greedy_fhattgirl has decided to use all of her ingenuity into smuggling candy into a movie theater and isn't some type of CIA operative or terrorist, because she went all-in.

She makes her own bag of freshly popped movie-theater style popcorn, and manages to stuff it along with a ton of different bags/boxes of various candies into a baby onesie.

However she doesn't stop there: the TikToker then grabs a few bottles and fills them up with wine, which she uses to "fill out" the rest of the baby onesie to make it look even more like a tiny human being.

In order to round out the hack, she places the food baby into a baby carrier that she then covers with a baby blanket. The total stash included in the onesie is a box of Reese's Pieces, a box of Goobers, a box of Hot Tamales, and a bag of Skittles. She then adds in a Doritos "Walking Taco" bag.

In case you missed it in the video, that was for a thermos she included in her food baby trojan horse which she filled with liquid nacho cheese.

"I ain't paying for them high a** snacks," she says at the end of the video. A number of TikTokers who viewed her clip were stunned to see the lengths she went to in order to bring food into the movies to minimize her chances of being caught with candy, wine, and popcorn.

Others were impressed at her ingenuity in ensuring she had the exact type of movie date night with her significant other without being forced to break the bank at the movie theater's concession stand.

