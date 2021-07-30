Is Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's Best Friend Joey Camasta a Cast Member on MTV's 'Messyness'?

A spin-off of MTV's Ridiculousness, appropriately called Messyness, was recently greenlit by the network. Like the original series that Rob Dyrdek hosts, Messyness is a comedy clip show that will indulge in the most debaucherous viral clips from the internet. The spin-off will be hosted by the Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. The reality television star announced on her podcast It's Happening With Snooki & Joey that she would be joining the show back in May.

Nicole has always dreamed of hosting her own show and shared with her audience, "Everything is coming forward. Everything that I manifested because I always wanted to be a talk show host and eventually Oprah." She has high hopes that her show will do as great as Ridiculousness and said, "I know everyone's like, 'Oh my God, change the channel, why do you keep having Ridiculousness on?' But what if I could do Messyness for a million seasons?"

Nicole's best friend Joey Camasta explained that the clips that viewers will see when they tune in are from videos "you see all over TikTok: these girls drunk falling down ... It's going to be animals — all different things." Audiences will see everything from nights gone wrong to cheaters caught totally red-handed to awkward proposals, and much more. Is Nicole's bestie also going to be part of the cast? Keep reading to find out who rounds out the rest of the cast members on Messyness.

Who are the cast members joining Snooki on MTV's 'Messyness'? Unfortunately, Snooki's BFF will not be joining the cast on Messyness. However, Joey will still be helping out behind the scenes by doing all of Nicole's hair and makeup for the series. He actually did audition to be a part of the "couch crew" but was not cast because the directors felt he and Nicole would most likely lose focus when filming together. Article continues below advertisement The cast that will join the 33-year-old MTV personality on the Messyness includes fellow reality star Tori Spelling, former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, and comedian Teddy Ray. It appears that Nicole and her panel of celebrities have been doing a lot of bonding since filming has started. Some of her Instagram stories have shown them all going out to dinner, having cocktails together at the bar, and goofing off in between takes. Source: MTV Article continues below advertisement Snooki spoke about her fellow castmate Tori on her podcast, saying, "She's iconic. We're blessed to work together." The 90210 actress also had nice things to say about Snooki as well. On her podcast 9021OMG with fellow BH 90210 alum, Jenni Garth, the two dished about how they are both fans of the Jersey Shore star. Tori also talked about getting to know Snooki while filming and disclosed, "She's so smart, so funny, so humble, a kick-ass entrepreneur, a great mom." According to Tori, the host of Messyness was "totally not what [she] expected and [she loves] it." Article continues below advertisement