Muhammad Ali Jr. Reportedly Ditched His Wife and Kids After "Inheriting Millions" By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 13 2023, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

Although being a nepo baby has plenty of perks, it also comes with near-impossible expectations; take Muhammad Ali Jr., for example — he has struggled to live up to his legendary father's name. As he got older, the famed boxer's only son ended up going down a dangerous path full of drugs, homelessness, and marital issues.

The famous son has since cleaned up his act, but sadly, his marriage did not stand the test of time. With that said, who is Muhammad Ali Jr.'s estranged wife? Here's everything we know about her and their children.

Muhammad Ali Jr. in the documentary film, 'My Father Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story.'

Who is Muhammad Ali Jr.'s estranged wife?

Muhammad Ali Jr. and his estranged wife, Shaakira, met at an Islamic convention and quickly began a relationship. After dating for six months, they became engaged and tied the knot in Chateau Bu-Sche in Alsip, Ill.

Following the death of Muhammad Ali in June 2016, Shaakira was blindsided by Muhammad Jr. after he walked out on her and their two daughters just days after reportedly inheriting his share of his late father's wealth. In August 2016, Shaakira spoke with the Daily Mail about her disbelief and pain regarding the situation.

Muhammad Ali Jr. and his ex-wife, Shaakira

"All I know is that I came home, and everything was gone. Just like that. No warning call, 'I'm leaving. I'm gone,'" Shaakira told the outlet. "I really don't know what's going on, and I do care for him. He's the father of my kids, and right now, he's just lost his dad, and I'm sure he's still hurting over that. But the way it looks, it looks bad."

According to Shaakira's mother (Raheema), Muhammad Jr. "punched holes in the wall, tore the doors off" the couple's apartment, and "took what little there was" when he left. Shaakira then admitted he "blows up like that sometimes," adding that this isn't the first time he's left her and their children. "He's left before. He was gone for eight months," Shaakira told the Daily Mail. "He went to California to be with his sister. That was three, maybe four years ago, and he came back." However, she noted this time felt different.

Muhammad Ali and his newborn son, Muhammad Ali Jr.

"He just lost his father and all. I don't know if he has money but they say he has money. I'm not after that. I just want to keep my marriage together. I don't want my kids growing up without their father," she said. "I just want some closure. I don't know if he wants a divorce. If he does I need him to be a man and say so. But it's not what I want." Muhammad Jr. and Shaakira have since divorced.

What is Muhammad Ali Jr.'s net worth?

When it comes to Muhammad Ali Jr.'s net worth, there are conflicting reports. He was supposed to inherit $6 million after his father's death, but in June 2017, he claimed he was broke and facing homelessness. According to Mirror, Muhammad Jr. only received three "measly payments" of $2,500 and was sleeping on a friend's floor in Florida.

Muhammad Ali Jr., his ex-wife, Shaakira, and their two daughters.

"It looks like I’ve just been cut off completely. I don’t have a bank account, so they’ve had to wire money to me," Muhammad Jr. told the outlet. "I’m going to live off water now, as that’s all I can afford." He added that "getting food is hard, as I don’t have a cent to my name. I just find a way somehow to get food each day. I’ve got nowhere I call home anymore."

Muhammad Ali Jr. reportedly has three children.