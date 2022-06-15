‘RHODubai’ Star Nina Ali’s Husband, Munaf Ali, Has an Impressive Net Worth
In Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai, viewers met Nina Ali and her family. The Texas-born entrepreneur and her husband, Munaf Ali, decided to plant their roots in another country once they married. Since then, the couple has called Dubai home as they raise their three children — Sophia, Nour, and Ayan.
RHODubai is Nina and Munaf’s first venture into reality TV. However, neither of them is unfamiliar with earning money off-screen. Before their Bravo debut, the couple were already established as elite members of Dubai’s society, thanks to Munaf’s lucrative fortune. So, how much money does Nina’s husband make? We’ve got all of the details on Munaf’s net worth!
What is Munaf Ali’s net worth?
Nina, who owns a fruit cake business in Dubai, isn’t the only entrepreneur in her family. According to a report from TVGuide Time, Munaf has earned an estimated net worth of $1 billion, which he acquired through various organizations.
Munaf Ali
Financial strategist, Entrepreneur
Net worth: $1 billion
Munaf Ali is married to The Real Housewives of Dubai star Nina Ali. He is the founder and CEO of Phoenix Store in the United Arab Emirates and has worked in the financial industry since 1996. Munaf also helps individuals earn second citizenship through his company, Second Citizenship Consultants.
Birth date: Sept. 12, 1975
Birthplace: London, England
Birth name: Munaf Ali
Marriages: Nina Ali (m. 2010)
Children: Ayan Ali, Nour Ali, Sophia Ali
Education: Cass Business School
After graduating from London’s Cass Business school in 1996 with a degree in international finance, Munaf landed his first long-term position as the Vice President of Citigroup. In 2009, Munaf decided to launch his own business, Range Developments, and served as the CEO until 2017.
Although he started Range in London, the company moved to Dubai around the same time he met Nina. Following a few months of dating, Nina and Munaf married in 2010, and she moved from Texas to Dubai to be with him.
Since their move, the financial strategist created two other businesses — Phoenix Technologies Consultants and Second Citizenship Consultants. Phoenix Technologies’s website doesn’t provide much information about the business, but reports state that it is a top provider of cryptocurrency mining solutions in the Middle East.
Munaf’s other venture, Second Citizenship Consultants, offers assistance for people hoping to land second citizenship but are wary of scammers. Nina’s hubby works with other “experts” to ensure “individuals and families' security and peace of mind” throughout the process, per its website. Second Citizenship also has offices in London and Lebanon.
Is Munaf Ali on social media?
Despite his wife’s booming reality TV show fame, Munaf seemingly prefers life away from RHODubai fans. So far, we’ve only seen his LinkedIn page, where he announced in April 2020 that he’s the CEO of Phoenix Store. Similar to Phoenix Technologies, Munaf’s new gig involves bitcoin mining solutions.
Besides LinkedIn, Munaf doesn’t have any other public social media accounts. However, his wife often insists that her 537,000 followers see her husband on her page. Nina often posts photos and videos of her and Munaf out on dates or luxurious trips. She also enjoys celebrating milestones like the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary in December 2021.
“One year, 132 months, 573.5 weeks, 96,360 hours, 5,781,600 minutes, 346,896,000 seconds,” Nina captioned a video from her and Munaf’s anniversary party. “11 years down, forever to go. ... Happy 11th year anniversary, my love!”
You can watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Dubai Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.