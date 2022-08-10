Murch Gets a Redesign in 'Splatoon 3' — and Fans Are Already Simping

Whereas Murch was originally short and unintimidating, his new look paints him as a tall and lanky merchant. His once cocky demeanor has now shifted to that of a stereotypical skater park boy, as he lounges about offering you his goods and services.

While Murch's look is really the only thing that's changed about him, fans of the franchise sounded off online about his new look — and they were surprised at just how much the sea urchin had grown up in a few short years.