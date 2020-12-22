Fans Are Worried 'My Big Fat Fabulous Life' Is Getting Canceled — Here's Why

Those who have kept up with Season 8 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life have witnessed Whitney Thore and Chase Severino's gut-wrenching breakup unfold. As it turns out, the TLC reality star's fiancé cheated on her with another woman — and ended up getting his mistress pregnant. Chase decided to "do the right thing" by staying with his baby mama while also admitting that he loved this other woman.

As Whitney was healing from this unimaginable infidelity, a man from her past showed up: Lennie Alehat. Does this mean she and her ex-boyfriend are going to end up getting back together? Is this how the series, which premiered in 2015, will finally end?

Let's take a look at why some fans are concerned this could really be it for Whitney's show.