TikTok's "My The Photo" Trend Has Creators Ready to Show off Their Upgraded Looks

TikTok's "My The Photo" Trend Has Creators Ready to Show off Their Upgraded LooksBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 14 2022, Published 12:52 p.m. ET
There’s a reason why many creators and influencers consider TikTok to be the crème de la crème of social media platforms. Aside from its ability to bring people together, each day brings upon a new trend for creators to try. And since the short-form video app has come in major clutch to build social media stars, millions of people have flocked to the app in hopes of the same fate. And thanks to TikTok’s newest trend — "My The Photo" (or "The Photo") — creators can showcase their creativity and get the ball rolling.
With so many trends on the app, it’s easy to get confused about what they all entail. So, if you’re game to learn the deets about the My The Photo trend, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s what we know.
TikTok’s "My The Photo"/"The Photo" trend is all about creators showing off their most stunning pictures.
Pose for the camera now click, click! Thankfully, TikTok’s "My The Photo" trend is not classified as one of the more complicated trends to try. In fact, it’s super simple and perfect for everyone to jump in on.
According to HITC, the trend simply consists of creators showing off their most beautiful photos alongside their present appearance. In fact, many users set the tone by recording a video of themselves currently and then switch the clip to "The Photo" — hence the name of the trend. And of course, the audio — an edited version of “Lost In Fire” by The Weeknd and Gesaffelstein — accompanies the TikTok.
Since this trend first came to light in October 2021, there are multiple variations of it. And some of the most popular videos are fitness-related.
No matter what creators decide, creating the TikTok is a super-easy task. For starters, all you have to do is simply record a short video of yourself. Then select your most beautiful photo of yourself and add it to the video. Add the original audio and you’re golden!
"The Photo" TikTok trend has already become a huge hit on the app.
Like most TikTok trends, #ThePhoto has received tons of attention from creators; as of this writing, the hashtag has garnered a whopping 92.4 million views.
In fact, one of the most popular videos comes from the account @juice.cat, with nearly 476,000 likes and over two million views. In the TikTok, an adorable cat can be seen holding a fish while lying down. Then, the video transitions to The Photo which shows the cat without the fish with a sad look on his face. However, the cat’s stone eyes have truly stolen the show, with many users sharing how adorable the pet looks.
“I can’t with his eyes, it’s adorable,” one user commented.
“It’s the big eyes for me, so freaking adorable,” another user commented.
As you can see, The Photo trend has taken the app by storm. And while most trends tend to die down over time, it’s safe to say that The Photo trend will be popular for a long time.