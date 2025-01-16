What Is Controversial Influencer Myka Stauffer's Net Worth? While complaining about her son's therapy costs, Myka flashed a $6,000 Cartier bracelet. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 16 2025, 8:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @mykastauffer

Once upon a time, Myka Stauffer and her husband James Stauffer were raising their families in front of the camera. With around 762,000 at their channel's peak, the influencer family documented their daily lives, including the integration and day-to-day challenges of life with the couple's adopted son, Huxley. Huxley was 5 when he was adopted from China by the Stauffers in 2017, and quickly won the hearts of the internet.

But just a few years after Myka promised to never let Huxley go, she posted an announcement saying that she had done just that. In the since-deleted update, Myka and James informed the world that they had "rehomed" Huxley, and apologized for pain and confusion. The Stauffers are still treated with suspicion and disdain in some corners of the internet. But what is Myka's net worth through all of this? Here's what we know.

Myka Stauffer's net worth is not what it once was.

Myka hasn't been active as an influencer since 2020, and has never released information about her net worth. Nonetheless, some websites have taken a stab at estimating her net worth.

Myka Stauffer Influencer Net worth: $152K Myka Stauffer is a former social media influencer who sparked controversy after admitting she had "rehomed" her adopted son. Birthdate: June 2, 1987 Birth place: United States Marriages: 1 Children: 4 (previously 5)

Various reports estimate that Myka's net worth falls somewhere between $25K and $152K. Despite the controversies that forced the Stauffer family offline, we tend to believe that her net worth falls toward the higher end of that spectrum. This is due to the fact that the Stauffer family lives in a large and lavish home and takes frequent lavish vacations. Additionally, Myka has been spotted wearing pricey brands such as Cartier.

Myka and James were once under fire for wearing Cartier while saying they couldn't afford Huxley's therapy.

It was a Cartier bracelet, in fact, that sparked another controversy for both of the Stauffers, and Myka in particular. As Myka and James were discussing their reasons for rehoming Huxley, Myka cited medical and behavioral issues that they were not prepared for. She called providing Huxley's medical care "very expensive."

Yet in June 2024, an article pointed out that Myka seemed to be nickel and diming Huxley's care. In a since-deleted vlog, Myka complained, "We're gonna go to a different speech therapist, not the one that's $500 a month. But we're gonna go to the one that's like $70 for 30 minutes" (excerpt via People).

However, as she was discussing the cost of therapy, eagle-eyed viewers noted that she had a bracelet on her wrist. And not just any bracelet, but a Cartier bracelet worth $6,000.