Everything We Know About Myles Clohessy From Netflix's New Thriller, 'Last Ferry'By Lizzy Rosenberg
A brand new Netflix original flick, Last Ferry, is coming to haunt your dreams just in time for Friday the 13th. According to Newsday, the indie thriller tells the story of a gay lawyer who witnesses a murder while vacationing on Fire Island. It stars Ramon O. Torres, who also wrote the screenplay, as well as Quantico's Myles Clohessy, whose father you may recognize from Blue Bloods.
If you aren't familiar with the latter actor, movie buffs should definitely keep an eye on him — here's what you need to know about Last Ferry's Myles Clohessy, prior to the premiere.
Before 'Last Ferry' and his acting career, Myles Clohessy was a longtime athlete.
Myles is an Irish-American actor who currently lives in New York City. He grew up a student athlete and played Division 1 college soccer at Central Connecticut State University, before transferring to SUNY Purchase to pursue a degree in acting. At Purchase, Myles was able to continue playing soccer. He garnered 33 points and was named captain of the Men's Varsity Team during his senior year, per Purchase Athletics.
Despite his incredible athletic abilities, though, he was still determined to pursue acting over sports. After graduating from college in 2016, he was able to book a minor role on the series Blue Bloods, working alongside his dear old dad, Robert Clohessy. And not long after, Myles was cast in Season 3 of Quantico as Sean Maguire.
Both of his parents are in showbiz.
Myles is basically following in his father's footsteps. The actor's father is an actor himself, having gone to Purchase College for his Bachelor's degree, before pursuing theater full-time. You may recognize his father from a variety of productions, including Blue Bloods, The Avengers, Crimson Mask, and Boardwalk Empire.
The 26-year-old's mother, Catherine Erhardt, also happens to be a former model. Myles' parents have been married since 1987. Needless to say, their love for the limelight certainly rubbed off on their son.
Myles is a recent newlywed.
Myles fulfilled the dream of every hopeless romantic by marrying his high school sweetheart. In Sept. 2019, he and his now-wife, Jhessica Arango officially tied the knot. Not much is known about Jhessica as she appears to keep her private life predominantly — well — private, but it seems as though she and Myles are incredibly happy.
Oh, and despite Myles' masculine exterior, he's a total softie.
Myles towers at 6-foot-2, and after several years of playing soccer and boxing for fun, he has a muscular, athletic build. Needless to say, he looks a little intimidating. However, despite his manly look, the actor and former athlete has a big soft side, and he isn't afraid to show it.
According to Famous Birthdays, Myles really loves dogs, and has owned four Golden Retrievers over his 26 years of life. His passion for dogs actually inspired him to volunteer at various rescue centers in his free time. So if that doesn't win your heart over, we truly don't know what will.
Myles is an up-and-coming actor whom you definitely won't want to sleep on. Between his role in Last Ferry and an upcoming title in Glow and Darkness, he's a breakout actor in the vast world of Hollywood.
