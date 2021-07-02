John DeLorean's Rise and Fall in the Automotive Industry Is the Subject of 'Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean'

There are a few things that fans remember from Back to the Future more than 35 years after it first came out in theaters: Marty McFly's vest, the lightning strike at the clock tower, and the time-traveling DeLorean car.

The iconic sports car allowed Marty (played by Michael J. Fox) and Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) to go back in time to 1955 in order to change their present situations, which John DeLorean likely wished was a real feature of one of his cars.