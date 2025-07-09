'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' — Meet the Cast Teams must find their way back to civilization. By Mustafa Gatollari Published July 9 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @WBD US Nets Press

Discovery's Naked and Afraid series became a smash success with viewers after showrunners took the popular survivalist genre and then incorporated an added element: nudity. One can't ignore the series' eye-catching title, but it's more than just a way to lure folks into watching the series, however.

It also speaks to the show's thesis: Contestants are laying themselves bare to the elements. Now, the Apocalypse spin-off series puts a new twist on the popular formula by including people's fascination with post-apocalyptic scenarios. Not only has the show's official start date been released, but cast member information has been released online as well.

Meet the 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' cast

There are going to be 12 survivalists cast for the reality TV series. Participants are compensated for appearing on the show. Furthermore, Naked & Afraid also shells out bonuses when people successfully complete challenges.

Depending on the nature of these crucibles, folks can earn varying amounts of money. Of course, depending on how assiduously contestants decide to pursue career opportunities outside of the show, they can earn even more cash.

This could be in the form of speaking engagements, brand deals/sponsorships, public appearances, or even leveraging their personality to be utilized in other productions and entertainment ventures. In the case of Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse it seems like there are indeed some past contestants who've joined the fold.

Steven Lee Hall, Amber Hargrove, and Waz Addy are all returning, this time, under Apocalyptic rules. The new contestants are Miranda Adams, Teal Bulthuis, Frank Eytcheson, Alexa Towersey, Russell Sage, Kelly Roske, Joseph Prouse, Steven Kelly, and Wes Harper.

Where does 'Naked and Afraid: Apocalypse' take place?

The spinoff will debut on July 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. (EST/PST) after the channel's famed Shark Week comes to an end. Furthermore, the show features a different twist from the regular Naked and Afraid formula.

Discovery Channel reveals summer 2025 premiere dates for new series, including a Naked And Afraid spin-off and Deadliest Catch.

If you've watched the show before, then you'll know that contestants are ultimately pulled from the wilderness via an extraction once their time toughing it out in the wild has come to an end. However, the survivalists on Apocalypse are going to have to "find their way back to civilization," per People.

The 12 contestants are split up into four groups of three and dropped in "forgotten corners of South Africa." The locations each offer their different challenges and are broken up to give viewers a bit of variety between the numerous cutaways that are sure to take place during the series.

Do the people on Naked and Afraid know about this?



This is next-level prepping right here. Zombie apocalypse survival, here I come!

One team will be taken to a mine shaft, another a cemetery, the third a ghost town, and the fourth, an old junkyard. In these harsh conditions, they'll have to forage for anything and everything they can get their hands on to survive.

In addition to battling the elements and teaming up to find their way back to civilized society, the groups will also have to keep an eye out for local wildlife, according to the show's description. That wildlife includes "unpredictable lions, elephants, black mambas, and more."

