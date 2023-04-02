'Naked and Afraid' Contestant Sam Mouzer Sustains Scary Injury

In case you missed it, Naked and Afraid contestant Sam Mouzer was in for more of a challenge than he bargained for after sustaining a serious injury while filming alongside his co-star Lilly Jammerbund for the fifteenth season of the Discovery+ reality series.

According to video footage obtained by TMZ, the UK native’s penis was struck by a fire spark from the fire pit used to keep warm amid their New Mexico-based survival journey. Here's more about what happened to Sam.

‘Naked and Afraid’ contestant Sam Mouzer suffered an injury during production.

Source: Discovery+

According to reports, a hot coal “popped” from the fire pit while he and Lilly were asleep in the Mojave Desert, having been using the area for warmth, and Sam woke up screaming. Sam confirmed it was “just the tip” that was impacted by this freak accident and on-site medics were able to rush to his assistance.

‘Naked and Afraid’ contestant Sam Mouzer didn’t let his injury get the best of him during the competition.

The good news is that Sam was reportedly in good spirits, referring to the area as his “little soldier’s helmet” and laughing as the medics helped him recover. The incident came after day 21 of the three-week journey, where two strangers – one male and one female – are placed in an extreme wilderness environment and without food, water, or clothes, and must find a way to survive.

Distractify previously reported that there is no cash prize should the naked male-female duo survive the wilderness for 21 days, and instead they are only compensated for their flights, two nights in a hotel, and $5,000 cash to make up for the time spent out of work. However, those competing on Naked and Afraid XL are awarded a $24,000 prize as the challenge requires double the time as the original series.

"What I always say is, 'This is who we are. This is what we are made of,'" Season 2 contestant Jeff Zausch previously divulged. "Some people were made to be race car drivers. Some people were, you know, made to be CEOs of companies. We were made to push the limits of what's humanly possible."

‘Naked and Afraid’ contestant Sam Mouzer has a lot to go home to after sustaining burn injury.

Back home, the 38-year-old works as a mental health support worker in Quarry Bank, Cheshire, and shares a home with his partner, Elle, and two sons. "It was really tough — I've got the scars to prove it, there were rattlesnakes, bears, mountain lions as well as the struggle of trying to find shelter and food every day,” he shared with Express & Star in February.

"They blindfold you as they don't want you to know where you are going and then you are inserted 'butt naked' and given a map and told to find your partner, then you're followed around by the camera crew in silence. It takes a bit of getting used to," he said.