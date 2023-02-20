'Naked and Afraid' Season 15 Was Filmed in Various Locations in the Americas

Avid viewers of Discovery Plus’s Naked and Afraid know what to expect with every season. Each season features different contestants showcasing their survival skills in a slew of team and solo challenges in the wild. The contestants are stripped of everything imaginable, including their clothing. Hence the name of the show — Naked and Afraid.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the years, contestants have braved everything from frigid to blazing hot climates, and now that Season 15 is officially upon us, fans are wondering where the season will take the cast. So, where are the Season 15 Naked and Afraid filming locations? Here’s everything that we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Season 15 of ‘Naked and Afraid’ was partially filmed in northern New Mexico and South America.

According to KRQE, Naked and Afraid producers decided to take part in Season 15 on the west coast — in particular, New Mexico. The season premiere shines a light on a survival mission in rural San Miguel County’s Sabinoso region, which is located an hour away from Las Vegas.

According to the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management, the Sabinoso wilderness region consists of “a series of high, narrow mesas surrounded by cliff-lined canyons” located in “a remote area in the “northeastern portion of New Mexico.” Additionally, the Sabinoso region is said to have a “deep canyon area, surrounded by the wide-open New Mexico plains,” which is unique for the region.

Article continues below advertisement

However, New Mexico is only one piece of the puzzle in terms of filming for Season 15. Viewers can expect to see production take place in South America, as well.

Article continues below advertisement

‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 15 will feature Kami Elsisie, a paramedic from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Fans of Naked and Afraid have a lot to look forward to with Season 15. The season is set to shine a light on a major first, with two foreigners tasked with surviving in the U.S. for 21 days while naked and dealing with “unpredictable temperatures, unfamiliar terrain, and rattlesnakes,” per Discovery. Not to mention, other land animals can also pose a threat to their contestants' survival methods.

Article continues below advertisement

Many folks are talking about Kami Elsisie, a paramedic from New Mexico who is ready to showcase her ability to adapt and survive under questionable circumstances. In Season 15, Kami and her partner, Michael John Angulo, were tasked with surviving Guyana. Per Country Reports, Guyana is known for having remote forests, flat swampy terrain, mountainous areas, rolling highlands, and a low coastal plain.

Article continues below advertisement

“Going on Naked and Afraid, it was something I wasn’t going to turn down,” Kami told the Albuquerque Journal. “It’s a challenge. You have to adapt to your surroundings and you live with someone you just barely met. It pushes you out of your comfort zone.” Interestingly, Kami shared that while she’s not game for dealing with Guyana’s climate and pesky mosquitos again, the experience was eye-opening.